FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Despite issues rising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce is ending 2021 on an optimistic note. The Chamber had its annual year-end board luncheon last week, and although some board members changed, the group is staying largely the same. Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw said she’s proud overall of the achievements her organization has made this year, especially in spite of the virus.

MARION COUNTY, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO