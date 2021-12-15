China bluechips fall as consumer staples weigh; Hong Kong gains

SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chinese blue-chip shares declined on Wednesday, as resurgent COVID-19 cases weighed on the consumer sector, while Shanghai stocks edged higher, lifted by construction-related companies.

The CSI300 index (.CSI300) fell 0.3% to 5,034.67 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index (.SSEC) gained 0.1% to 3,664.19.

The Hang Seng index (.HSI) added 0.2% to 23,684.94. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index (.HSCE) lost 0.1% to 8,411.40.

** China's factory output grew faster than expected in November, supported by stronger energy production and a moderation in raw material prices, but retail sales slowed as new COVID-19 outbreaks hit the world's second-largest economy.

** China's central bank injected funds into the financial system through medium-term loans, while keeping the interest rate unchanged for the 20th straight month.

** Consumer staples (.CSICS) lost 1.4% amid resurgent COVID-19 cases and China's zero-tolerance policy that hurt domestic consumption. The latest outbreak has disrupted activities in parts of China's biggest manufacturing hubs. read more

** Healthcare companies (.CSIHCSI) retreated 0.8%, with biotech firm BeiGene Ltd plunging nearly 13% in its Shanghai debut.

** The construction engineering subindex (.CSI399995) surged 2.6%. China will promote southwestern Chengdu-Chongqing "twin city" region with total investment of about 2 trillion yuan ($314.2 billion) next year.

** Chinese real estate developers listed in mainland (.CSI000952) and Hong Kong (.HSMPI) rebounded around 1.3% each, after both indexes slumped in previous session as woes in property developer Shimao Group (0813.HK) rekindled worries in China's property sector. read more

** Coal miners (.CSI000820) gained 1.9% after China's coal output hit a record high in November.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index (.HSI) edged up as index heavyweight Alibaba Group (9988.HK) rose 3.4%, the biggest point contributor to the gauge.

** However, the Hang Seng Tech Index (.HSTECH) lost 0.5%, with Meituan (3690.HK) down 1%.

** Developer Shimao Group (0813.HK) extended losses to a fourth session, down 2.5% at the noon break.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich

