ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Justin Gaethje Will ‘Give No Disrespect’ To Charles Oliveira After UFC 269 Win

By Fight Sports
fightsports.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tides have turned in a matter of days for the reigning lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. The Brazilian grappler who had been receiving a fair bit of criticism from his fellow 155-pound peers is now being credited by the same crowd. Going into the fight with Dustin Poirier at...

www.fightsports.tv

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

UFC What If: Khabib Nurmagomedov – Charles Oliveira

This past weekend at UFC 269, Charles Oliveira (32-8) defended his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier (28-7, 1 NC). This fight was being looked at as the fight that would legitimize Oliveira as the true champion. Earlier this year, Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0) officially vacated the lightweight title and retired. The...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
bjpenndotcom

Pro Boxers react after Jake Paul KO’s Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley collided inside the squared circle in a short-notice boxing rematch this evening in Tampa, Florida. Paul (5-0) had previously defeated Woodley (0-2) by split decision in a high-profile boxing match which took place back in August in Cleveland. ‘The Chosen One’ hurt the YouTube sensation in that fight and nearly earned a knockdown. However, Jake Paul would ultimately land the better volume of strikes throughout the course of the contest and thus walked away with the split decision victory.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Brazilian#Ufc 269
FanSided

MMA Pros are in shock over Jake Paul’s KO of Tyron Woodley

Check out what the combat sports community thought of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley ran it back in Tampa, Florida, Saturday night and it lived up to the hype. In front of a sold-out Amalie Arena, both men engaged in a stand-up war that left many fans wanting more. Despite this, however, it took a bit for both men to get going as the first two rounds were lackluster at best.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Rogan on Amanda Nunes loss at UFC 269: 'It's inexcusable to be that tired' in Round 2

Joe Rogan gives credit to Julianna Pena for her upset of Amanda Nunes but not without some criticism for the now-former UFC women’s bantamweight champion. “For you to be a world champion in two divisions and universally recognized as the greatest woman fighter of all time, which Amanda is, it’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round,” Rogan said on his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 ceremonial weigh-in video stream, live results

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will take center stage this afternoon LIVE at 4 p.m. ET for the ceremonial weigh ins from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Fla., just one day before their Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing rematch on Sat. night (Dec. 18) at nearby Amalie Arena.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 live round by round play-by-play

Follow along with FanSided for live play-by-play of the Dec. 18 Showtime pay-per-view rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. The August boxing contest between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley was a competitive scrap that saw the social media star barely outpoint the former UFC champion via split decision. Now it’s time for the rematch.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

Nate Diaz delivers savage response to Jorge Masvidal after being labeled a hypocrite

Jorge Masvidal has put Nate Diaz on blast for his derogatory comments aimed at Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira following their lightweight title bout at UFC 269. “These guys don’t get any better,” Diaz said following Oliveira’s submission win over Poirier last Saturday. Masvidal responded by calling...
UFC
MassLive.com

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch the fight, Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams undercard

YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul returns to the ring against a familiar foe as he takes on Tyron Woodley in Round 2 of their boxing matchup Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2. Paul was originally set to face Tommy Fury, the brother of boxing champion Tyson Fury, until an injury forced Tommy Fury to withdraw. As a result, we’re now getting set for Paul-Woodley 2 as the MMA fighter returns to the boxing ring in hopes of getting revenge in Saturday’s matchup, “Leave No Doubt.” The undercard for Saturday’s fight also features some familiar names. Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez is the main undercard. However, NFL and NBA fans may recognize former stars Frank Gore and Deron Williams making their boxing debuts as they turn from the gridiron and hardwood to the sweet science in a heavyweight matchup.
NFL
fightsports.tv

Where To Watch: Artur Beterbiev Vs. Marcus Browne Tonight

Artur Beterbiev is putting his WBC and IBF light heavyweight title on the line tonight. Beterbiev will meet Marcus Browne Friday night in Montreal. Beterbiev is a heavy favorite against Browne. Marie Eve Dicaire is also on the card, looking to regain the IBF junior middleweight title she lost in...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy