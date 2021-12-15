How Crypto Investors Take Advantage of Falling Prices

Large options trades that appear to be betting on a year-end rally for ethereum (ETH), and higher prices for bitcoin (BTC) in January, are getting the attention of some crypto traders. The bullish bets on BTC and ETH were seen on Deribit, the crypto derivatives exchange that accounts for the...
Bitcoin price accelerated above USD 48,000. Ethereum is back above USD 4,000, XRP is nearing USD 0.90 again. YFI rallied 13% and surpassed the USD 36,500 level. Bitcoin price extended decline below the USD 46,500 level. However, BTC bulls remained active near the USD 45,500 support zone. It is currently (04:22 UTC) up 3.5% in a day and is trading above USD 48,500 again.
The stock market's volatility jump may be in its early stages. Despite a bullish 2022 outlook, Wilmington Trust's Meghan Shue expects the wild swings to ramp up as investors digest a less accommodative Federal Reserve and assess new risks tied to the Covid omicron variant. "While we're overweight to equities,...
UNI coin price is currently remained unaffected by the fall in the Bitcoin. The asset has seen a gain of more than 8% despite the market fall. Uniswap may soon see a strong upside trend which may push it to a new gain. In contrast, UNI/BTC pair is also up by 9% in the past 24 hours..
On this episode of Swan Signal Live, Brady Swenson, Head of Education at Swan Bitcoin is joined by Preston Pysh, Host of the Investors Podcast Network and Andy Edstrom, CFA, CFP, Head of Swan Advisor Services and the Author of "Why Buy Bitcoin." They look back on an exciting year for bitcoin and discuss what we are most excited about going into 2022.
If you’re in the market for the next crypto to explode, many options are available. Contentos (COS) crypto is one option that's worth considering for a long-term investment. Contentos has retreated 70 percent from its peak. Is now a good time to buy the dip? What’s Contentos' price prediction going into 2022?
Bitcoin has minted more than a few millionaires in recent years as its value has surged since its inception more than a decade ago, but an apparent display issue made investors substantially wealthier — at least on paper — for a time Tuesday. Crypto sites, including digital-asset exchange...
The DOGE crypto price struggles below the EMA-200 on the intraday session. The 24-hour trading volume is at $697 million. DOGE/BTC pair is trading negative by -1.3% at 0.00000338 BTC. Moving Average (EMA) containing 20,50,100,200 In the DOGE crypto daily price chart, it is a reliable support for currency price...
Total crypto market capitalization heading into 2022, via Tradingview. Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies are on a bull run. In late 2021, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $69,000 (over £50,000). It has since corrected in price as have many altcoins, but most investors consider crypto to still be in a bull market.
Bitcoin saw a bullish candle on Wednesday but bears still defend the upper side of the pennant. Ethereum breaks out of its pennant, but a bull trap appears to be forming as buyers cannot get past intermediary resistance. XRP keeps respecting the pennant and looks clueless about where to go...
Bitcoin Price has been in a recovery mode after the fall to $41k in the past trading days. The asset is up by more than 5% in the intraday session. BTC price has been seeing a consolidation but can soon set to a new high in the future. The volume of the asset has also seen a strong recovery in the past.
Bitcoin price failed to surpass USD 48,500 and started a fresh decline. Ethereum is back below USD 4,000, XRP rallied above USD 0.90. LUNA and OHM are up 10% and 18%, respectively. Bitcoin price failed to gain strength above the USD 48,500 resistance level. BTC started a fresh decline and...
Yaron Brook, chairman of the Board of the Ayn Rand Institute, and Robert Breedlove, founder of the "What is Money?" podcast discuss the benefits and drawbacks of adopting a currency with an unelastic supply like Bitcoin. Moderated by Real Vision's Senior Editor Ash Bennington on October 19, 2021.
'Our more concentrated flagship strategy today could deliver a 40% compound annual rate of return during the next five years,' Wood said. Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management says her stocks are in “deep value territory,” not in a bubble, and should generate hefty returns over the next five years.
South Korean police have swooped on the operators of what they say was a scam crypto exchange that sucked in 12,000 victims – after claiming investors could use it to make compound interest gains of a whopping 0.5% every eight hours. Per Herald Kyungjae, the firm posed as a...
Bank of England’s deputy governor for financial stability, Sir Jon Cunliffe, has warned that the price of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, could fall to zero. Noting that the crypto industry is “growing very fast,” he stressed: “We really need to roll our sleeves up and get on with it, so that by the time this becomes a much bigger issue, we’ve actually got the regulatory framework to contain the risks.”
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell joins Bloomberg's Emily Chang to share his crypto predictions for next year, where he thinks the market is going, crypto volatility and what that means for regulation, and the impact of having more mainstream institutions pouring into the crypto space. The segment aired on December 14,...
