ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Animal Advocates Sue Griffith Park Pony Rides Over Suppressed Protests

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLq7I_0dN9jB9b00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A group of animal advocates calling themselves ``These Ponies are Miserable'' filed suit today against the city of Los Angeles and the pony rides facility at Griffith Park, alleging their right to protest what the group claims is the mistreatment of horses at the business was suppressed.

The pony rides operation has a contract with the city that allows the business to use certain buildings, structures and various areas of Griffith Park in exchange for a percentage of horse-riding revenue, according to the complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court.

The plaintiffs allege that on Oct. 10, Los Angeles Chief Park Ranger Joe Losorelli -- also a defendant in the suit -- ''isolated'' about 10 protesters in a designated area away from the pony rides so customers didn't come into contact with the animal advocates carrying signs claiming the business was ``cruel and neglectful'' to ponies.

The protesters contend they were threatened with arrest if they did not disperse, which violated their ``rights to free speech, association, and assembly,'' the suit argues.

City Attorney's Office spokesman Rob Wilcox said the office would review the lawsuit and had no immediate comment.

The animal rights group contends that the defendants' actions prevented them from engaging in ``peaceful advocacy, education, demonstration, protest and other activities to communicate with the public, and has prevented them from gathering information and documenting what actually happens to the ponies,'' according to the lawsuit..

Last week, following accusations from an animal rights group about the health and well-being of horses used for pony rides at Griffith Park, two Los Angeles City Council members introduced a motion to have the Department of Recreation and Parks report on the findings of a third-party assessment of the facility.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KFI AM 640

Islamic Group Condemns Antisemitic Flyers

As Pasadena police investigated the source of flyers filled with antisemitic theories regarding COVID-19 that were distributed in a part of the city, an Islamic civil liberties group spoke out today against the hate speech.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Local
California Society
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles City Council#Ponies#City Attorney S Office
KFI AM 640

OC Reports First Case of Omicron Variant

The Orange County Health Care Agency today reported the county's first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 -- while the county's deputy health officer advised residents to dial down their holiday plans amid increasing COVID-19 concerns.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy