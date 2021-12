WKU_Je.Sterns 1 pass from Zappe (Narveson kick), 13:14. APP_M.Williams 36 pass from Brice (Staton kick), 3:25. WKU_Tinsley 75 pass from Zappe (Narveson kick), 3:11. APP_Virgil 60 pass from Brice (Staton kick), 1:11. Second Quarter. WKU_FG Narveson 24, 11:48. APP_DaS.Davis 33 pass from Brice (Staton kick), 8:57. WKU_Beljan 5 pass from...

FOOTBALL ・ 21 HOURS AGO