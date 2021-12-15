ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers-Backed TitleTownTech Is Sports VC With a Purpose

By Brendan Coffey
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vl840_0dN9j5wU00

Few industries are as high-visibility as sports, and as such, few industries can deliver the outsized impact sports can have on the business world. For Craig Dickman, the fund manager of Green Bay Packers -backed venture capital fund TitleTownTech Ventures, that presents an opportunity to find businesses that can benefit from early funding and potentially have wide-ranging impact beyond the field.

Since 2019, the fund has dedicated its $25 million in initial funding to 21 unique sports-focused or Wisconsin-based startups. Early results are so good that the fund is looking to launch a second fund soon.

“What we’ve tried to do is lever the unique ability of a sports team like the Packers to bring people and organizations together to create a network of companies scattered throughout the state of Wisconsin,” said Dickman, a longtime entrepreneur who is also a board member of the National Football League franchise. “We’ve also really tried to be deliberate in creating this engaged capital model, helping founders build and grow here—but as part of a national ecosystem, not just a Wisconsin bubble.”

Take for instance Oculogica, a New Richmond, Wisc., company founded by Uzma and Rosina Samadani, Packers fans and sisters each with a medical doctorate. The Wisconsin natives began working in 2019 with TitleTownTech and Microsoft, the other founding investor of the VC fund, to develop their ideas for technology-based evaluation of potential concussions. The duo partly worked out of the team’s mixed-use real estate development—TitleTown—adjacent to Lambeau Field. After initial progress, Dickman’s fund led an $8 million investment round in the business in 2020. Oculogica’s main product is EyeBOX, which uses proprietary tech to track eye movement for diagnosis. The sports use is obvious, but it also has broader application that has notched Oculogica the first Food and Drug Administration-approved neuro-diagnostic device for the injury.

It’s an example of the type of companies the fund likes to invest in. “We wanted the fund to be sports tech-plus, not just sport tech,” said Dickman, on a video call. There’s no requirement that businesses be sports-focused at all; Aryv, a Janesville, Wisc.-based Uber-like service for non-emergency medical transport, for example, fills the niche between taxis and ambulances to provide specialized vehicles for rides. Overall, TitleTownTech Ventures focuses on five verticals: sports tech, digital health, advanced manufacturing, supply chain, and agriculture and environment. “We find a number of interesting things happen at the intersection of those verticals,” he added.

Football connections led Dickman to SpringBok Analytics, an effort that grew out of University of Virginia professors’ research of sports muscle injuries. SpringBok uses MRIs to create a Digital Twin, an artificial intelligence-based construct of a real-life object so detailed that it can run a myriad of scenarios projecting future results—like, for instance, a hamstring injury recovery. TitleTownTech Ventures invested in the company in March. The amount isn’t disclosed, but like all the fund’s investments, it’s likely modest and targeted—Dickman looks for seed to Series A funding opportunities.

Dickman draws on his career experience as founder of two other VC firms as well as BreakThrough Fuel, a company that melds data with shipping needs to make logistics more efficient. The executive, who also owns a Brewers minor league affiliate and a collegiate summer league baseball squad, believed that while Wisconsin had a good first stage, angel investing culture, too often firms had to move to Silicon Valley or Boston to get venture-level guidance and investment. Packers executives agreed, and thought the team’s TitleTown development could help create a regional hub. “The Packers are unique in that they are community-owned and certainly play an outsized role within the market and the state, and have been very active from a philanthropy standpoint,” Dickman explained. “The question was posed, then, if using this unique brand and platform could the Packers help the for-profit innovation, creation, entrepreneur side?”

The answer turned out to be yes, but the desire to invest in state- and sports-specific ventures doesn’t mean TitleTownTech Ventures has a low bar. In two and a half years of operation, the fund has examined 3,800 businesses but invested in fewer than two dozen, including Slate Digital , Boost Sport and upstart basketball league Overtime Elite.

Two differentiators for Dickman are standard VC ones for high-risk, early-stage businesses: a high-quality founding management team and an idea that solves a meaningful problem, which for him, returns to the potential to expand beyond the field. “Sports is a remarkably small market in some ways, compared to, say, health care. If it’s football-related and you’re trying to capture professional sports, there are only so many teams you can go to,” said Dickman. “As a VC, can an investment scale 50 times from where you’re starting?” And while the goal for TitleTownTech Ventures is to make money like any VC, it also must balance any effect on the image of its backers. “If that brand is next to the Packers and Microsoft, will people feel good about that?” he asked.

Like the NFL’s own VC , 32 Ventures, finding nascent businesses is helped along by fund investors who often tip off Dickman to potential investments and lend expertise to portfolio companies when they can. In addition to the Packers and Microsoft, limited partners include the Jacobs family, owners of both the Boston Bruins and Delaware North, and other investors who have the engaged capital mindset he seeks—that means he hasn’t wooed high net worth individuals or institutional money for investment.

With one potential portfolio addition being evaluated now by the investment committee, the initial funding for TitleTownTech Ventures is fully allocated, with about 70% of the assets sitting in portfolio companies already and the balance held back for follow-on investments. With the first fund accounted for, a second TitleTownTech Ventures fund is likely soon to follow, said Dickman.

“We were initially a startup for startups that had to prove our thesis, like every new business does,” he said. “I think we really honed that and are positioned to continue this model out into the future.”

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Endeavor’s Mark Shapiro Says MiLB Venture Fits ‘Owned-Sports’ Plan

Endeavor (NYSE: EDR) recently announced its entrance into the Minor League Baseball business with the introduction of Diamond Baseball Holdings (a company that plans to “support, promote and enhance the sport of baseball through professional management, best practices, innovation and investment”) and the news it had signed purchase agreements for nine Professional Development League clubs. It is reasonable to wonder why Endeavor would want to own and operate MiLB teams. Some lower-level clubs—and a few at the higher levels—have been losing money (many others are just breaking even), and with their respective MLB affiliations only guaranteed for 10 years, it...
MLB
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for Dec. 3

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships and purchases across the sports business industry. Personnel Legends Names Killingsworth Chief Marketing Officer Hospitality, experience and stadium operations company Legends announced the appointment of Brian Killingsworth as chief marketing officer. Killingsworth will lead all aspects of the company’s marketing and brand vision. Prior to Legends, Killingsworth served as CMO for the Vegas Golden Knights after working in the same role for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. WynnBET Appoints Ian Williams as President of Wynn Interactive WynnBET, the online sports betting and casino app from Wynn Resorts, announced on Wednesday it has named Ian Williams as president of...
GAMBLING
Sportico

Sports NFT Sales Projected To Double in 2022, Deloitte Says

Sports NFTs aren’t going anywhere, according to predictions released by Deloitte Wednesday. Its experts predict sports-related NFTs will account for more than $2 billion in transactions next year, roughly doubling the 2021 figure. By the end of 2022, Deloitte projects up to five million sports fans getting into crypto collectibles. “In a lot of ways, NFTs are just the beginnings of what can be done with both crypto and blockchain technologies,” Deloitte U.S. sports practice leader Pete Giorgio said in an interview. “As organizations start to embrace those technologies, what else they do with it will be very interesting.” This time last...
MARKETS
tcbmag.com

Hormel Backs Alternative Meat VC Fund

Hormel Foods Corp. spent much of its 130-year history selling meat and other animal products, but, within recent years, the company has been slowly preparing for a plant-based future. The company took another step in that direction this week. On Tuesday, the Austin, Minnesota-based food company announced that it is...
AUSTIN, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Sportico

Sports Betting Correction Sees Investors Shift as Market Matures

U.S. sports betting stocks have struggled for most of 2021. DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG), Penn National Gaming (Nasdaq: PENN) and PointsBet Holdings (OTC: PBTHF) are all down more than 50% from their all-time highs (-52%, -62% and -62.5%, respectively). But Jed Kelly (executive director for equity research, Oppenheimer & Co.) does not believe the market correction is indicative of an investor pool that has soured on the sports betting opportunity. Instead, he points to several short-term headwinds contributing to the snapback in valuations. “One, you’ve had New York [collecting a 51% tax rate],” he said. “Two, you’ve seen a lot of...
NFL
Sportico

Disney’s ABC, ESPN Go Dark on YouTube TV After Google Deal Lapses

Disney’s suite of networks — including ABC and ESPN — have gone dark on YouTube TV after the media conglomerate and Google failed to forge a new deal before the midnight ET deadline Friday, according to Variety. It’s the first major blackout for YouTube TV over a carriage-fee dispute in its nearly five-year history (although YouTube TV dropped 19 Fox regional sports networks owned by Sinclair last year). Google said it will reduce YouTube TV’s monthly price by $15 — from $64.99 to $49.99  — now that the Disney nets have gone dark. Disney’s previous pact with Google’s YouTube TV for ABC-owned...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#American Football#Packers Backed#Titletowntech Ventures#Vc
Sportico

Meyer Firing Puts Millions at Stake If Khan, Jaguars Claim ‘For Cause’

Early Thursday, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced his team had fired head coach Urban Meyer, who was in his first year as head coach. The Jaguars are 2-11 and have lost five games in a row. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach. The firing concludes a tumultuous experience for Meyer, whose personal and professional missteps could give grounds for the Jaguars to designate the firing “for cause” and for Meyer, in turn, to sue. Meyer, 57, signed a multi-year contract with the Jaguars in January. Despite being a rookie NFL head coach, his annual compensation is...
NFL
Sportico

Curry’s Record-Breaking Jersey, Shoes, Ball Worth Almost $1 Million

The shoes and jersey Steph Curry wore Tuesday night, along with the basketball he used in setting the NBA all-time career record for 3-point shots, could together be worth almost $1 million, an appraiser told Sportico. The Golden State Warriors great set the mark in a victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions priced Curry’s No. 30 blue road jersey at $500,000 and his shoes at $200,000. The Wilson basketball Curry used to hit shot 2,974, breaking Ray Allen’s record at 7:35 of the first quarter, is worth $250,000, Goldin said. “Steph Curry is one of...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Web 3.0 and the Future of Professional Sports

Today’s guest columnist is Jon Patricof, co-founder and CEO of Athletes Unlimited. A few weeks ago, a friend reached out to share his observation that much of what we are doing at Athletes Unlimited reminded him of the underlying vision for Web 3.0. He saw that we are a pro sports league uniquely driven by the athletes, similar to how Chris Dixon of Andreessen Horowitz describes Web 3.0 as the internet owned by builders and users. Dixon and others argue blockchain technology is driving Web 3.0. In Web 2.0, platforms (Amazon, Google, etc.) cooperate with creators and builders. Eventually, the platforms begin...
MLS
Sportico

NBC Hops on the Spring Football Express With Three-Year USFL Deal

The Fox-backed USFL has landed another broadcast partner in advance of its spring 2022 relaunch, as NBC Sports has signed a deal to carry 21 of the league’s Saturday and Sunday games. The inaugural package will include 17 linear TV games, including eight airings on the flagship NBC broadcast network and nine outings on the revamped USA Network. The four remaining matchups will stream on Peacock. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although insiders close to the action say NBC has committed to a three-year pact with the USFL. Unlike previous spring-football startups that made their way to the airwaves via...
NFL
Sportico

‘The Last Dance’ Producer Gregg Winik Named NBA President of Content

Gregg Winik, who won an Emmy last year for producing the Michael Jordan-Chicago Bulls docuseries The Last Dance, has been named the NBA’s President of Content & Executive Producer. Deadline  reports that Winik will oversee the development and production of live games and other programming on all platforms, including content within the league’s direct-to-consumer offerings. He will join the NBA office January 3. “Gregg is a highly skilled and award-winning producer with a long track record of delivering compelling and distinctive content,” said Bill Koenig, the league’s President of Global Content & Media Distribution, to whom he will report. “He knows the NBA well and...
NBA
Sportico

Cowboys, 49ers Among 9 Teams Awarded Marketing Licenses in Mexico

The NFL’s efforts to go global are taking shape. On Wednesday at an owners’ meeting in Dallas, the league made final votes on home marketing area (HMA) designations, which give teams the right to enter foreign markets. The Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers were all awarded HMA licenses in Mexico. The Cowboys, who first played in Mexico City in 1994, are expected to be one of the most active franchises taking part in the international initiative. Eighteen teams in total were awarded licenses, across...
NFL
Sportico

NFL Home Advantage Is AWOL, But Oddsmakers Aren’t Buying It: Data Viz

It’s easy to chalk up many societal trends of the past two years to the pandemic: Americans fleeing from cities to suburbs, a momentary feeling of mild unease whenever two movie characters get within six feet of each other, and so on. Similarly, the disappearance of NFL home-field advantage seemed to be COVID-induced.  And yet, with crowds back in seats, home teams are 103-104-1 this NFL season, a winning percentage almost identical to their meager 127-128-1 record in front of mostly empty stands in 2020. Throw in 2019, and teams have won just 50.5% of games at their own stadiums over...
NFL
Sportico

Analysts Say DTC, Digital Growth Will Fuel Nike’s Earnings Comeback

Nike is set to report earnings results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Monday. The Swoosh missed revenue expectations last quarter, but analysts tell Footwear News they are confident in the brand’s ability to post strong results for the upcoming quarter and regain the momentum it lost. Like other footwear brands, Nike was hit hard by factory closures in Vietnam throughout the summer as well as global supply chain delays. But analysts say that Nike is still a good bet for long term success. “The global health of, and demand for, the Nike brand remains at historically high levels,” wrote Williams Trading analyst...
BUSINESS
Sportico

Mohammed Ben Sulayem Wins FIA Presidential Election

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been voted in as the next president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA). The 59-year-old from the United Arab Emirates will be the organization’s first non-European president, though Ben Sulayem is no stranger to the sport. He is a former rally driver who won various titles in the Middle East, and a longtime member of FIA. In 2008, he was elected to the World Motor Sport Council. He was the president of the Automobile and Touring Club of United Arab Emirates, and from 2013 to 2017 he served as FIA vice president for mobility and tourism. Ben Sulayem...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
664
Followers
2K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy