Durham, NC

Police: 6 shooting victims in Durham range in age from 12 to 19

 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cyk4j_0dN9izoM00

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The six young people found shot in a stolen SUV early Monday ranged in age from 12 to 19, Durham police said Tuesday.

WNCN reports officers called to a report of a shooting around 3 a.m. Monday found a Hyundai Santa Fe crashed into a utility pole into a utility pole and six shooting victims, including 19-year-old Isaiah Carrington and a 15-year-old girl who died on the scene, police said Tuesday.

Three girls, aged 17, 13 and 12, and a 13-year-old boy were taken to a hospital. One of them remains in critical condition, police said. A 15-year-old boy who was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting was not injured, police said.

The SUV where the shooting victims were found was reported stolen in Durham on Sunday, police said.

