Keep Virginia moving forward: accelerate efforts on workforce development and equity

By Guest Column
 4 days ago
By Scott Jenkins and Brian Sponsler

To those who appreciate good government and the smooth transition of power from one administration to another, the scene of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Gov. -elect Glenn Youngkin together represented a moment to celebrate. Northam presented the next governor with his challenge coin and Youngkin graciously accepted it, while mentioning support for Northam-initiated programs.

To ensure that Virginia maintains a vibrant economy with broad-based prosperity, we recommend Youngkin and his transition team look closely at Republican governors in Tennessee and Indiana who faced similar and interesting circumstances.

Most directly relevant is the example of Tennessee when Bill Haslam (R) took over from Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) following the 2010 elections.

Bredesen’s signature priorities focused on education. He signed “ Tennessee First to the Top Act of 2010 , ” which supported Tennessee’s efforts around the federal “Race to the Top” competition. In higher education and workforce development, he signed the “ Complete College Tennessee Act of 2010 ” to improve college completion rates and hold colleges and universities accountable for outcomes.

Upon taking office Haslam supported and enhanced both initiatives, ensuring a continued focus on building a healthy economy for Tennessee. He took the best from his predecessor’s efforts, enhanced them with his own education and workforce priorities, and drove enactment of signature policies such as Tennessee Promise , Tennessee Reconnect , and Drive to 55 .

It took an effort of political and personal courage to not start anew with these efforts, but rather to leverage the promising works of his predecessor. In fact, it’s vanishingly rare for a governor of one party to keep the branded efforts of the previous governor, especially one of a different party.

We encourage Gov. -elect Youngkin to take the road Gov. Haslem took and accelerate the foundational efforts of the prior administration and make them his own. He should use the catalytic nature of the transition of power to double down on efforts like G3 , Fast Forward , and the Virginia Ready initiatives. Doing so provides a clear path forward for Virginia to build on a robust economy. It ensures effective linkages exist between employer needs and training, and educational pathways for state residents.

Indiana provides a second example of how courageous leadership can drive state prosperity. In March 2016, Eric Holcomb probably didn’t plan on becoming governor very soon. But that changed when Gov. Mike Pence became the vice-presidential nominee. It took a Rube Goldberg set of political circumstances and a whirlwind campaign to earn him the governorship.

While Holcomb is also well known for his efforts around workforce development and his signature “ Next Level ” programs, he was moved to action on racial justice after the killing of George Floyd. He wanted to make sure that Indiana was a welcoming and opportunity-filled state for all Hoosiers, from all backgrounds, races, and ethnicities.

One decisive step he took was to create the position of chief equity, inclusion and opportunity officer as part of his cabinet. This was a bold and not a wholly enthusiastically supported step coming just a few months before his re-election campaign.

As a pragmatic Midwestern, Republican governor, Holcomb took the questions and the heat from his base and campaigned hard to convince voters that an inclusive Indiana means more jobs and more prosperity for everyone. He won reelection to his second term with the most votes for governor in Indiana history.

We encourage Gov. -elect Youngkin to similarly look to the efforts his predecessor started on racial equity and, again, double down. Continue to make Virginia a place where racism and division can find no purchase on which to hold back the incredibly bright future of the state.

One of the hardest tasks of any gubernatorial transition is mapping the assets from the prior administration and determining what to jettison and what to support. Regarding post-high school education, workforce development and racial equity, we encourage Youngkin to see the previous administration’s efforts as a starting place. He can build on those—with his own vision of a better, fairer, and more prosperous Virginia.

Scott Jenkins is the strategy director for state policy at Lumina Foundation, an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis that is committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. Brian Sponsler is strategy director at Sova, consulting practice focused on improving the quality and accelerating the pace of complex problem solving in the areas of higher education and workforce development to advance socioeconomic mobility for more Americas.

Biden administration resists Democrats’ pleas on student debt relief as deadline nears

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats are urging the White House to extend the freeze on student loan repayments, and for the president to cancel up to $50,000 of student debt — but so far the administration is not budging. The standoff is one of the more noticeable splits between President Joe Biden and members of his […] The post Biden administration resists Democrats’ pleas on student debt relief as deadline nears appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Hanover NAACP asks for temporary halt to Wegmans distribution center work

As the fight over a plan to build a massive Wegmans distribution center on a Hanover site that contains large swathes of wetlands remains alive in the courts, the county branch of the NAACP is asking a Richmond judge to temporarily halt some types of construction work.  “Why can’t we push the pause button so […] The post Hanover NAACP asks for temporary halt to Wegmans distribution center work appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Mountain Valley Pipeline stream-crossing permit approved by Virginia regulators

A divided Virginia State Water Control Board approved a necessary stream-crossing permit for the embattled Mountain Valley Pipeline Tuesday despite opponents’ hopes that its record of environmental violations would tank it. The board voted 3-2 to issue a Virginia Water Protection Permit to MVP, with board members Paula Jasinksi and Ryan Seiger dissenting. Board chair […] The post Mountain Valley Pipeline stream-crossing permit approved by Virginia regulators appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia needs at least 200,000 more affordable rental units, report finds

A new report found that Virginia is short at least 200,000 affordable rental units as many residents struggle to afford the cost of housing. The findings, presented by the state’s Joint Legislative and Audit Review Commission, were part of a larger review of affordability and potential impacts on supply and demand, including the effectiveness of […] The post Virginia needs at least 200,000 more affordable rental units, report finds appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Wide disparities, high recidivism afflict Virginia’s juvenile justice system, report says

A state watchdog agency found that wide disparities remain in Virginia’s juvenile justice system, even as the number of children involved has declined dramatically in the last few years. The report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, which oversees state agencies, also recommends closing the only state-operated juvenile detention center — in Chesterfield […] The post Wide disparities, high recidivism afflict Virginia’s juvenile justice system, report says appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
How an election denier’s fan club got its start in the states

WASHINGTON — The suddenly famous election denier behind the circulation of a PowerPoint filled with plans to overturn the 2020 election has a long history of election subversion attempts in multiple states. Retired Army Col. Phil Waldron also has close ties to former President Donald Trump’s legal team and served as one of its key […] The post How an election denier’s fan club got its start in the states appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Northam celebrates his record on pardons amid criticism

Jared Brown, a 30-year-old University of Virginia graduate, was grateful for the gubernatorial pardon he got in October for an assault and underage intoxication conviction that landed him in jail for about a month during his freshman year. “It felt really empowering to be here with other people,” said Brown, one of five people Gov. […] The post Northam celebrates his record on pardons amid criticism appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Prescription drug price reform on the line in Biden’s big social spending bill

WASHINGTON — Among the most potentially transformational changes in the Democrats’ massive social and climate bill pending in the Senate are a set of long-sought changes intended to tamp down the fast-rising cost of prescription drugs. The $2 trillion spending package would ensure Americans don’t pay more than $35 when they pick up a new […] The post Prescription drug price reform on the line in Biden’s big social spending bill appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Report says Virginia has thousands of unregulated aboveground chemical storage tanks

A new report says Virginia has an estimated 2,700 to 5,400 aboveground chemical storage tanks that are neither tracked nor closely regulated by the state.  “For about 30 years, Virginia has had comprehensive standards top to bottom for aboveground oil tanks, but essentially nothing for aboveground chemical storage tanks,” University of Richmond law professor and […] The post Report says Virginia has thousands of unregulated aboveground chemical storage tanks appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Medicaid is removing its final barrier to treatment for hepatitis C

Beginning in January, Virginia Medicaid will eliminate its final restriction to the treatment of hepatitis C — the need for providers to receive prior authorization for the medication. “This is something that’s been really, really cumbersome,” said Robin Lord Smith, a patient advocate in Floyd and community engagement coordinator for the National Viral Hepatitis Roundtable. […] The post Virginia Medicaid is removing its final barrier to treatment for hepatitis C appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Lessons Virginia Democrats can take from their 2021 losses

It took them nearly a decade of defeat to wise up, but Virginia’s Republicans finally learned lessons that had been right in front of them for years. Now, it’s time for Democrats to perform a postmortem on their losses last month and attempt the same process. After convincing GOP losses from 2017 through Joe Biden’s […] The post Lessons Virginia Democrats can take from their 2021 losses appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
How effective are vaccines against omicron? An epidemiologist answers six questions

By Melissa Hawkins, American University The pandemic has brought many tricky terms and ideas from epidemiology into everyone’s lives. Two particularly complicated concepts are vaccine efficacy and effectiveness. These are not the same thing. And as time goes on and new variants like omicron emerge, they are changing, too. Melissa Hawkins is an epidemiologist and […] The post How effective are vaccines against omicron? An epidemiologist answers six questions appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
