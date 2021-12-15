ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

AUTOMOTIVE

By The Blount Countian Staff
blountcountian.com
 4 days ago

PARTING OUT two 2004 Toyota Camrys (white XLE, maroon LE). Text 205-446-2389 for prices. D15nc ----------------------- SUPPORT THE BLIND! Donate a car to the American...

www.blountcountian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Milton Daily Standard

Notable ‘firsts’ in the automotive industry

I’ve had several letters recently following my article on the 1955 Chevrolet overhead valve 265-inch small-block V8, notably the most popular V8 ever invented. However, I noted that the engine was Chevy’s first overhead valve design, and it was pointed out that I should have described the effort as Chevy’s first post-WWII, or second overhead valve V8. Specifically, when it comes to “first ever,” it was not Chevrolet’s first as that tribute goes to the D-Series Chevrolet overhead valve V8 built for the 1917 and 1918 model years. It may not have had valve covers, but it was indeed an overhead valve design!
CARS
Seekingalpha.com

Asbury Automotive Group acquires car dealership Stevinson Automotive

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) has acquired U.S. car dealership Stevinson Automotive. Stevinson holds an attractive mix of dealerships, with revenue comprised of 48% Toyota, 27% Lexus, 10% Porsche, 8% Chevrolet, 4% Hyundai, and 3% Jaguar. The acquisition brings ~$715M in annualized revenues and covers eight new vehicle franchises, all located...
BUSINESS
Auto Remarketing

PODCAST: Rich Levene on leadership in automotive

CARY, N.C. - Rich Levene spent more than a decade in various executive roles within the wholesale market. Then a little more than a year ago, Levene started his own firm, Dignity Leadership Consulting, which helps its clients develop strategic, profit-generating, high-production teams. Levene discussed how individuals new to the...
CARY, NC
mediapost.com

Automotive TV Spending Down 8.8% In November

Automakers' estimated TV spending was down 8.8% in November compared to a year ago, while impressions fell 29.4%, per iSpot.tv. Spending in November 2021 was $342.2 million, compared to $375.1 million in November 2020. Impressions for the month registered at 25.9 billion compared to 36.7 billion in November 2020. While...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automotive#Vehicles#Xle#Maroon Le
mycitizensnews.com

Naugatuck automotive glass plant to close

NAUGATUCK — Flabeg Technical Glass US Corp. will close its Church Street plant early next year, putting 34 people out of work. The closing marks a sign of current times – the company cites COVID-19 slowing markets and a decline in the need for automotive glass – but it also ends the run of a company that in some form has been in the borough since 1927.
NAUGATUCK, CT
CarBuzz.com

These Are Android Automotive 12's Cool New Features

If you're reading this article on a Nokia 3310, you probably don't know what Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are. These are software applications that display on the car's infotainment system. It essentially changed how we interact with vehicles by allowing us to seamlessly connect to the car with our smartphones.
CELL PHONES
Design World Network

Three-axis gyroscope/accelerometer combo is automotive qualified

The IAM-20680HT embeds a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer in a thin 3 x 3 x 0.75mm (16-pin LGA) package and is automotive qualified based on AEC-Q100 Grade 2. It also features two programmable independent interrupt lines and a wake-on-motion feature for low power operation of applications processors. The solution also boasts a FIFO up to 4096-bytes that can lower the traffic on the serial bus interface and reduce power consumption by allowing the system processor to burst read sensor data and then go into a low-power mode.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
wardsauto.com

CarMax Study Ranks Levels of Automotive Loyalty

Some automotive consumers buy the same make and model year after year. Others switch it up. CarMax tapped into sales data from its 224 stores nationwide (most of them used-car dealerships) to analyze buying behavior among people who sold their cars to the dealership chain and purchased another one from the retailer at the same time.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Highest Rated Car In America

The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. The list of the top research firms in the field includes J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. Additionally, a number of media are in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get revenue almost exclusively because of their […]
BUYING CARS
T3.com

How Lunaz Design is transforming automotive icons into EVs

Lunaz Design wants to drag old cars into a clean, quiet future. The world of classic cars is notoriously averse to change and innovation. Authenticity is everything, especially with the close correlation between condition, provenance, and value. Yet all is not well in the hallowed halls and air-conditioned garages of...
ENTERTAINMENT
bigblueunbiased.com

Check To See if You Will Be Receiving the New Stimulus Check on Friday

Now the recent news which has been coming is the seamless check news which is on the streaming topics and more details details have been framed in the following manner. We cannot ignore the fact which we has been getting from the updates is that in the month of March the money from the stimulus checks have been dried up and just because the major one has been went out in this month which has been mentioned but still there has been some opportunities which has been available for the Americans as per updates.
ECONOMY
Motorious

1970 Plymouth Superbird Is A Masterpiece Of American Automotive History

You could be the new owner of one of the insane cars that was so fast that NASCAR had to ban it from racing. 1970 was an incredible time for the Mopar muscle cars, whose main competitive racing involvements stayed within the NASCAR series. Ford, Chevy, and many other American performance manufacturers were stomping out the ability for brands such as Dodge and Plymouth to compete as the Mopar lineup was notorious for being "aerodynamically challenged." Essentially, while everyone else was focusing on making their cars' handling and aerodynamic capabilities better, Mopar found itself at a disadvantage due to most of their focus being on style and power rather than actual racing capabilities. Dodge got tired of losing and did what Dodge always does. The introduction of the Daytona saw one of the fastest vehicles ever to hit the oval track at the time, and along with it came the Plymouth Superbird, which had a bit more focus on the aesthetic aspect of the aerodynamic body modifications.
CARS
insideevs.com

Toyota Announces Location For U.S. Automotive Battery Plant

Toyota announced that its first automotive battery plant in North America will be located at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite in North Carolina. The $1.29 billion battery pack plant, hinted at in October, is a part of the $3.4 billion investment in the U.S. related to batteries. The remaining $2.1 billion might be for a battery cell gigafactory - potentially with Panasonic.
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

B.I.G Yarns to make automotive polyester

B.I.G. Yarns said it would become a new producer of polyester (PET) yarns for the automotive industry. It will offer a range of PET yarns by the third quarter of 2022. These will be available for automotive applications alongside its EqoCycle recycled-based PA6 yarns. General manager Emmanuel Colchen said: “[By]...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Stellantis and Foxconn partnering on automotive semiconductor business

Stellantis and Foxconn will co-develop a new line of automotive semiconductor chips partly aimed at improving future supplies of the critical component, the companies announced Tuesday. "With Foxconn, we aim to create four new families of chips that will cover over 80% of our semiconductor needs, helping to significantly modernize...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy