Western Michigan vs. Nevada Quick Lane Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Western Michigan Broncos vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Quick Lane Bowl college football matchup on December 27, 2021.

Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) and offensive lineman Mark Brooks (60) react leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Quick Lane Bowl will see the Western Michigan Broncos battle the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Nevada

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 58.3% of Nevada's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 56.

Monday's over/under is 11.5 points lower than the two team's combined 67.5 points per game average.

This contest's total is 3.0 points more than the 53 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 61.3 points per game in 2021, 5.3 more than Monday's total.

The 56-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 56.8 points per game average total in Wolf Pack games this season.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, the Broncos have an ATS record of 3-4-1 in their eight games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Western Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Broncos rack up 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the Wolf Pack surrender (24.4).

Western Michigan is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.4 points.

The Broncos collect 66.0 more yards per game (463.8) than the Wolf Pack allow per outing (397.8).

In games that Western Michigan amasses more than 397.8 yards, the team is 4-4-1 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 15 times this season, 11 fewer than the Wolf Pack have forced (26).

Nevada Stats and Trends

In Nevada's 12 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

Nevada's games this season have gone over the total in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Wolf Pack score 8.1 more points per game (36.7) than the Broncos give up (28.6).

Nevada is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team notches more than 28.6 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up 101.3 more yards per game (439.6) than the Broncos allow (338.3).

Nevada is 8-3 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team churns out over 338.3 yards.

The Wolf Pack have turned the ball over nine times, three fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (12).

Season Stats