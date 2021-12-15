ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee Bahamas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Toledo Rockets vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Bahamas Bowl college football matchup on December 17, 2021.

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Bahamas Bowl will see the Toledo Rockets play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

Odds for Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

  • Toledo and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.
  • Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 50 points in six of 11 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 64 points per game, 14.0 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 3.2 points greater than the 46.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Rockets games this season is 55.0, 5.0 points more than Friday's over/under of 50.
  • In 2021, games involving the Blue Raiders have averaged a total of 56.1 points, 6.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Toledo Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Toledo is 7-4-0 this year.
  • The Rockets have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games when favored by 10.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Toledo's games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • This year, the Rockets score 8.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Raiders give up (25.8).
  • Toledo is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 25.8 points.
  • The Rockets rack up 68.4 more yards per game (435.8) than the Blue Raiders give up per outing (367.4).
  • When Toledo amasses more than 367.4 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Rockets have five giveaways this season, while the Blue Raiders have 31 takeaways .
Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

  • In Middle Tennessee's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Middle Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
  • This year the Blue Raiders put up 8.8 more points per game (29.8) than the Rockets give up (21.0).
  • Middle Tennessee is 5-0-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.0 points.
  • The Blue Raiders rack up 355.9 yards per game, just 13.6 more than the 342.3 the Rockets allow.
  • When Middle Tennessee piles up over 342.3 yards, the team is 3-3-1 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • This season the Blue Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times, three more than the Rockets' takeaways (17).
Season Stats

