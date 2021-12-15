ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia State vs. Ball State Camellia Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

 3 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Georgia State Panthers vs. Ball State Cardinals Camellia Bowl college football matchup on December 25, 2021.

Nov 13, 2021; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Georgia State Panthers running back Tucker Gregg (26) and quarterback Darren Grainger (3) in the fourth quarter agains the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The Camellia Bowl will feature a matchup between the Georgia State Panthers and the Ball State Cardinals.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Ball State

Over/Under Insights

  • Georgia State and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in six of 12 games (50%) this season.
  • So far this season, 63.6% of Ball State's games (7/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 50.
  • Saturday's over/under is 0.7 points lower than the two team's combined 50.7 points per game average.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 54.2 points per game, 4.2 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.4, 6.4 points more than Saturday's over/under of 50.
  • The 50-point over/under for this game is 6.0 points below the 56.0 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

  • Georgia State has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those games.
  • Georgia State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
  • The Panthers put up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 26.5 per contest the Cardinals allow.
  • Georgia State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.5 points.
  • The Panthers collect 32.5 fewer yards per game (383.2) than the Cardinals give up per contest (415.7).
  • Georgia State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team piles up over 415.7 yards.
  • This year, the Panthers have 15 turnovers, four fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (19).
Ball State Stats and Trends

  • Ball State has four wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • This year, the Cardinals have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
  • Ball State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in 11 opportunities (27.3%).
  • This season the Cardinals put up 3.3 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Panthers give up (27.7).
  • Ball State is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team puts up more than 27.7 points.
  • The Cardinals collect 335.9 yards per game, 69.9 fewer yards than the 405.8 the Panthers allow.
  • In games that Ball State piles up more than 405.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • This year the Cardinals have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (19).
Season Stats

Jaguars move quickly to end many of Meyer’s practice methods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
NFL
NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Lamar Jackson News

Amid an absolutely insane week for the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens have quietly been dealing with some concerning news regarding star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 2019 NFL MVP was listed as “questionable” on the Ravens’ final injury report of the week. Jackson did not participate in practice at all this week due to an ankle injury.
NFL
