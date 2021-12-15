ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Army vs. Missouri Armed Forces Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Army Black Knights vs. Missouri Tigers Armed Forces Bowl college football matchup on December 22, 2021.

Dec 11, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Army Black Knights wide receiver Michael Roberts (14) makes a catch while Navy Midshipmen linebacker Diego Fagot (54) tries to pull him down during the second quarter of the 122nd Army-Navy game. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Army Black Knights will play the Missouri Tigers in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Odds for Army vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

  • Army's games this season have gone over 58 points four of 12 times.
  • Missouri has combined with its opponents to score more than 58 points in eight of 12 games this season.
  • Wednesday's over/under is 5.3 points lower than the two team's combined 63.3 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 1.0 point greater than the 57 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Black Knights and their opponents score an average of 48.2 points per game, 9.8 fewer than Wednesday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.4 points, 3.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Army Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Army is 6-6-0 this season.
  • This season, the Black Knights have just two ATS wins in seven games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Army's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Black Knights score just 1.1 fewer points per game (33.6) than the Tigers allow (34.7).
  • Army is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 34.7 points.
  • The Black Knights collect 381.3 yards per game, 64.0 fewer yards than the 445.3 the Tigers give up per outing.
  • Army is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 445.3 yards.
  • This year, the Black Knights have eight turnovers, eight fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (16).
Missouri Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Missouri is 3-9-0 this season.
  • The Tigers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this year and have covered the spread twice.
  • Missouri's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).
  • The Tigers rack up 29.7 points per game, 7.4 more than the Black Knights give up (22.3).
  • Missouri is 2-7 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team puts up more than 22.3 points.
  • The Tigers collect 412.1 yards per game, 91.8 more yards than the 320.3 the Black Knights allow.
  • Missouri is 1-8 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team amasses more than 320.3 yards.
  • This year the Tigers have 12 turnovers, three fewer than the Black Knights have takeaways (15).
Season Stats

