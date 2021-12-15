ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Bristol Zoo gorillas move to new woodland home

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwqGM_0dN9g7Jd00
Western lowland gorilla Hasani with his surrogate mother Kera at Bristol Zoo Gardens.

Almost a century after Bristol zoo’s first gorilla – a young male named Alfred – arrived to huge excitement, his successors are to move to a new woodland home on the edge of the city.

As part of the zoo’s transfer from its long-term home in Clifton, the eight-strong gorilla troop will be set up in a “central African forests area”, living alongside a group of endangered cherry-crowned mangabey monkeys and African grey parrots.

Rare slender-snouted crocodiles will also be introduced into the “immersive woodland exhibit” – kept separate from the gorillas and the monkeys.

Though it will not satisfy those who believe that animals such as gorillas should not be kept in captivity, it is a far cry from when Alfred was led around the zoo on a lead and took part in snowball fights with visitors.

When Alfred arrived in 1930 here was only one other gorilla in a zoo in Europe. At the moment, the western lower gorillas live in an enclosure at Bristol Zoo Gardens called Gorilla Island but the idea of the new area is to reflect their natural habitat as closely as possible.

Bristol zoo is one of the oldest in the world but by 2024 will have moved from its spot in Clifton for the out-of-town site currently occupied by its Wild Place Project.

As well as the central African forests area, a conservation breeding centre will be built to house threatened species of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, fish and birds. Among them will be tortoises and turtles, blue-spotted tree monitors, Henkel’s leaf-tailed geckos, Madeiran land snails, tarictic hornbills, bleeding heart doves and Socorro doves, which are extinct in the wild.

The new Bristol zoo will retain many of the current exhibits at Wild Place, such as Bear Wood, where bears, lynx, wolverines and wolves live together.

Brian Zimmerman, the director of conservation and science at Bristol Zoological Society, said: “Our new Bristol zoo will set the standard for a modern, forward-looking zoo for the 21st century.

“We will lead the way in terms of conservation within a zoo, with at least 78% of our animals having a link to conservation when the first phase of development is complete and more than 90% by our bicentenary in 2035.”

Public consultation on the plans for the new Bristol zoo will take place in early February 2022 where further plans will be shared, ahead of a planning application in the spring.

Comments / 3

Related
asapland.com

What Eats A Lion

Lions are apex predators, meaning that there is no predator that preys upon them in their natural environment. However, there are a number of predators that can prey on lions in captivity or when they are living near human settlements. These predators include hyenas, leopards, and crocodiles. In addition, lions may also be preyed upon by wild dogs, wolves, and bears.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Gorilla#Snails#Woodland#Central African#Henkel#Bear Wood#Wolverines
LiveScience

Biggest eagle to ever live plunged headfirst into dead prey to eat the organs

The biggest eagle that ever lived hunted like its modern relatives but feasted like a vulture, new research shows. The extinct giant, known as Haast's eagle, gripped and pierced living prey with its sharp talons and beak. But it ate its kills like a vulture would have, slashing into the carcass and inserting its head deep inside the body cavity to gulp down internal organs.
ANIMALS
99.5 WKDQ

Very Unique Discovery In Illinois Of Rare Real Life Unicorn

A rare real-life unicorn is a very unique discovery in Illinois. I have been thinking about it for a while. Honestly, seeing a unique animal is something I have never done. Some people are lucky enough to grab a glimpse of a rare creature. For example Like a white buffalo. Of course, they are few and far between. I think the closest I have ever come is a donkey painted like a zebra. I do not think that counts.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Wild Bornean Orangutan Caught Killing And Eating A Slow Loris For First Time

You might think orangutans are vegetarian and for the most part you’d be correct, but they have been known to occasionally enjoy the odd piece of meat. A new paper demonstrates this (with photos and a video for your viewing pleasure) as it reports on a Borneo orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) that was spotted catching, killing, and eating one of the world’s cutest animals: the slow loris.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
Ash Jurberg

Watch out for this venomous creature in Texas

At first sight, it looks like a wig. The hair looks like that of a Persian cat. It certainly doesn't look dangerous. But looks can be very deceiving. The colorful creature pictured above is known as a southern flannel moth or an asp caterpillar, and the venom it contains in its spikes can leave people in hospital.
TEXAS STATE
BGR.com

Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve also been called cockroaches of the sea, National Geographic notes, due to their ability to pull food from even the most inhospitable environments. Divers swim right next to this giant sea worm Videographer Steve Hathaway...
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

Australian Zoo Adopts a 'Megaspider' So Big Its Fangs Can Pierce Human Fingernails

In spite of what most Australians would have you believe, the land Down Under isn't a hot-bed of venomous arachnids. But every now and then, a spider emerges that gives even the most stoic of us a dose of arachnophobia. Take this stunning example of a female funnel-web spider (Atrax robustus) for example, recently handed in to the Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales. With a leg-span doubling that of many other members of its species, and fangs long and powerful enough to punch through a fingernail, it's the largest of its kind the park experts have seen.  So what else do...
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Wildlife Photographer Captures Wild Shot Of Bull Elk Killing A Cow In Great Smoky Mountains

Talk about a wild moment caught on camera. Wildlife photographer Joe Subolefsky recently captured an insane shot of a rutting bull elk goring a cow elk in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, in the Cataloochee Valley of North Carolina. According to his account in OutdoorLife, Subolefsky had been taking a few pictures early on a foggy morning this past October, when he witnessed one of the craziest scenes he’s ever seen in the field. In the midst of the rut, […] The post Wildlife Photographer Captures Wild Shot Of Bull Elk Killing A Cow In Great Smoky Mountains first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

83K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy