Donte DiVincenzo’s return delayed as he enters COVID-19 protocols

Donte DiVincenzo did not reach an agreement on a rookie scale contract extension with the Bucks in time for the regular season deadline and is poised to become a restricted free agent this summer. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Bucks shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo, who had been set to make his season debut for the Bucks on Wednesday against the Pacers, will be instead sidelined a while longer, after being placed in the NBA’s health and safety coronavirus protocols, per Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link).

DiVincenzo has been sidelined since undergoing a surgery in June during Milwaukee’s NBA title run, but had been planning to play in his first game of the 2021-22 NBA season for the Bucks on Wednesday, per Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (via Twitter).

The 6-4 guard is the third Bucks player to enter the league’s COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday, along with All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and reserve wing Wesley Matthews. Despite some early season adversity caused by several injury absences (including DiVincenzo’s), the Bucks had appeared to right the ship lately, reaching an 18-11 record thus far.

The Bucks added shooting guard Grayson Allen via trade in the offseason to supplement the anticipated early-season absence of DiVincenzo. Allen’s excellent play in Milwaukee earned him an incentive-laden two-year contract extension worth up to $19.5 million. DiVincenzo, on the other hand, did not reach an agreement on a rookie scale contract extension with the Bucks in time for the regular season deadline, and is poised to become a restricted free agent this summer. The longer Milwaukee thrives with Allen, the more expendable DiVincenzo could become.