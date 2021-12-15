Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky Boca Raton Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Boca Raton Bowl college football matchup on December 18, 2021.

Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples (6) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Appalachian State Mountaineers will meet the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have scored at least 67.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only one time this year.

Western Kentucky's games have gone over 67.5 points in seven of 12 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 9.8 points lower than the two team's combined 77.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 48 points per game, 19.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 56.3, 11.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 67.5 .

The 67.5-point over/under in this game is equal to the average total in Hilltoppers games this season.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

In Appalachian State's 13 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Mountaineers have an against the spread record of 6-4 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Appalachian State has eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers put up 5.5 more points per game (34.2) than the Hilltoppers give up (28.7).

Appalachian State is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.7 points.

The Mountaineers rack up only 5.9 more yards per game (428.4), than the Hilltoppers allow per outing (422.5).

In games that Appalachian State totals more than 422.5 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have 21 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 27 takeaways .

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 8-4-0 this year.

The Hilltoppers have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Western Kentucky's games this season have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (eight times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Hilltoppers rack up 43.1 points per game, 23.8 more than the Mountaineers surrender (19.3).

Western Kentucky is 8-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall when the team scores more than 19.3 points.

The Hilltoppers average 202.7 more yards per game (528.4) than the Mountaineers give up per outing (325.7).

In games that Western Kentucky totals over 325.7 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over 19 times, two fewer times than the Mountaineers have forced turnovers (21).

Season Stats