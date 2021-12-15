ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois Cure Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Northern Illinois Huskies Cure Bowl college football matchup on December 17, 2021.

Nov 20, 2021; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) runs the ball in the first half against the Texas State Bobcats at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The Cure Bowl will feature a matchup between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

  • Coastal Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in four of 11 games this season.
  • So far this season, 38.5% of Northern Illinois' games (5/13) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 63.5.
  • Friday's over/under is 8.4 points lower than the two team's combined 71.9 points per game average.
  • The 52.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.8 fewer than the 63.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Chanticleers games this season is 58.5, 5.0 points fewer than Friday's total of 63.5 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 5.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

  • In Coastal Carolina's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Chanticleers are 5-5 ATS when favored by 10.5 points or more this season.
  • Coastal Carolina has hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Chanticleers put up 40.4 points per game, 7.7 more than the Huskies surrender per contest (32.7).
  • Coastal Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.7 points.
  • The Chanticleers collect 492.2 yards per game, 43.9 more yards than the 448.3 the Huskies give up per outing.
  • Coastal Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team piles up over 448.3 yards.
  • The Chanticleers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 10 takeaways .
Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

  • Northern Illinois is 8-4-1 against the spread this year.
  • The Huskies have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • Northern Illinois' games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).
  • This season the Huskies average 11.5 more points per game (31.5) than the Chanticleers allow (20.0).
  • Northern Illinois is 8-3-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall in games when it scores more than 20.0 points.
  • The Huskies average 420.0 yards per game, 94.1 more yards than the 325.9 the Chanticleers give up.
  • When Northern Illinois amasses over 325.9 yards, the team is 7-2-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Huskies have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats

