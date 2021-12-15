Miami (OH) vs. North Texas Frisco Football Classic Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. North Texas Mean Green Frisco Football Classic college football matchup on December 23, 2021.

The Frisco Football Classic will feature a matchup between the Miami (OH) RedHawks and the North Texas Mean Green.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH)'s games this season have gone over 54 points six of 12 times.

In 54.5% of North Texas' games this season (6/11), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's over/under of 54.

Thursday's over/under is 3.7 points lower than the two team's combined 57.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 51.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in RedHawks games this season is 55.0, 1.0 point above Thursday's total of 54.

In 2021, games involving the Mean Green have averaged a total of 61.0 points, 7.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

Miami (OH) is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

The RedHawks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).

Miami (OH) has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The RedHawks average just 1.6 more points per game (29.1) than the Mean Green give up (27.5).

When Miami (OH) scores more than 27.5 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The RedHawks collect 47.4 more yards per game (425.6) than the Mean Green allow per outing (378.2).

Miami (OH) is 2-5 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up more than 378.2 yards.

The RedHawks have turned the ball over 12 times this season, six fewer than the Mean Green have forced (18).

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, the Mean Green have an against-the-spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

North Texas has eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities this season (four times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Mean Green put up 4.8 more points per game (28.6) than the RedHawks give up (23.8).

When North Texas scores more than 23.8 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Mean Green collect 67.6 more yards per game (440.4) than the RedHawks give up (372.8).

When North Texas churns out over 372.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

This year the Mean Green have turned the ball over 16 times, one more than the RedHawks' takeaways (15).

Season Stats