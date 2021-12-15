ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland vs. Virginia Tech Pinstripe Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XUFqL_0dN9fvt900

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Maryland Terrapins vs. Virginia Tech Hokies Pinstripe Bowl college football matchup on December 29, 2021.

Nov 27, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Tayon Fleet-Davis (8) dives for the end zone during the first half in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Christian Izien (0) at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Pinstripe Bowl will feature a matchup between the Maryland Terrapins and the Virginia Tech Hokies.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Maryland's games this season have gone over 55 points seven of 12 times.
  • Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in four of 12 games this season.
  • Wednesday's over/under is 2.9 points higher than the combined 52.1 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 55.3 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Terrapins and their opponents have scored an average of 57.6 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Wednesday's total.
  • The 55 over/under in this game is 1.3 points above the 53.7 average total in Hokies games this season.

Maryland Stats and Trends

  • In Maryland's 12 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Terrapins have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
  • Maryland has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Terrapins put up 4.4 more points per game (27.3) than the Hokies surrender (22.9).
  • Maryland is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.9 points.
  • The Terrapins collect 53.5 more yards per game (437.8) than the Hokies allow per contest (384.3).
  • In games that Maryland amasses over 384.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Terrapins have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Hokies have forced (14).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Maryland at SISportsbook .

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Virginia Tech is 5-7-0 this season.
  • The Hokies have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when underdogs by 1 point or more this year.
  • Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Hokies rack up 7.6 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Terrapins surrender (32.4).
  • When Virginia Tech records more than 32.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Hokies average 43.2 fewer yards per game (370.5) than the Terrapins allow (413.7).
  • When Virginia Tech churns out more than 413.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • This year the Hokies have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Terrapins' takeaways (10).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland College Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfer News

The rich got richer on Wednesday night. Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, landed a huge five-star transfer. Former LSU standout defensive back Eli Ricks announced his transfer. He’s heading to Tuscaloosa. Ricks, a sophomore, had season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He was a third-team All-American as...
ALABAMA STATE
nationofblue.com

Rick Pitino to Kentucky: ‘If you need an opponent Saturday, we travel’

Iona head coach Rick Pitino laid out a challenge to the Kentucky Wildcats this afternoon. The former Kentucky and Louisville head coach publicly stated on Twitter:. Pitino’s Iona team was originally scheduled to played No. 16 Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden this weekend but the Pirates are out due to COVID-19.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

5-star DL Shemar Stewart lists top 3 and commitment date

Five-star Opa Locka (Florida) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is down to three schools, he tells On3. Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M are the three schools that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Stewart will choose from on February 2nd of next year. Shemar Stewart is the No. 7 prospect in the...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinstripe Bowl#Bowl Games#Maryland Stadium#American Football#The Maryland Terrapins#Rutgers Scarlet Knights#Christian#The Virginia Tech Hokies#Ats
On3.com

Bo Nix reveals he has been in contact with SEC West coach

Bo Nix could be one of the top transfer portal options after leaving Auburn. He’s garnering plenty of interest — including from a certain SEC West team. Nix, during an appearance on The Next Round, confirmed Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has reached out since he entered the portal. He didn’t mention any other coaches, but said Kiffin reached out as he prepares his team for the Sugar Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TheAtlantaVoice

Travis Hunter spurns Florida St to play for Prime, Jackson St

The No. 1 high school football recruit in the country pulled a signing day shocker Wednesday, deciding to attend Jackson State and play for coach Deion Sanders after being verbally committed to Florida State for months. Travis Hunter, a cornerback from Suwanee, Georgia, made the unprecedented announcement during a ceremony at Collins Hill High School. […] The post Travis Hunter spurns Florida St to play for Prime, Jackson St appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Former Huskers QB Adrian Martinez reveals transfer destination

Adrian Martinez is heading to the Big 12. Thursday night, the 4-year starter at Nebraska announced that he will close out his college career at Kansas State. The school was thought to be a strong contender for Martinez’s commitment following his decision to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Big Lead

South Carolina State's Shaquan Davis Catches Touchdown, Does Deion Sanders' Dance Right In Front of Him

Deion Sanders' historic week looks destined to end on a sour note as South Carolina State has opened up a three-touchdown lead late in the Cricket Celebration Bowl, but the future is no less bright. While everyone may not have been aware he was coaching Jackson State even a few days ago, his fingerprints are now all over the college football landscape after flipping No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter from Florida State. Which will take some of the sting out of today's disappointment.
THEATER & DANCE
Sports Illustrated

Oregon Ducks Football 2022 Schedule Released

The Pac-12 released the 2022 schedule on Thursday. Many of Oregon's premier matchups will be at home in Eugene next season. September 3 vs. Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA) September 10 vs. Eastern Washington (Eugene, OR) September 17 vs. BYU (Eugene OR) September 24 @ Washington State (Pullman, WA)
ATLANTA, GA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy