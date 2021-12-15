Maryland vs. Virginia Tech Pinstripe Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Maryland Terrapins vs. Virginia Tech Hokies Pinstripe Bowl college football matchup on December 29, 2021.

Nov 27, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Tayon Fleet-Davis (8) dives for the end zone during the first half in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Christian Izien (0) at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Pinstripe Bowl will feature a matchup between the Maryland Terrapins and the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Odds for Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Maryland's games this season have gone over 55 points seven of 12 times.

Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in four of 12 games this season.

Wednesday's over/under is 2.9 points higher than the combined 52.1 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 55.3 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The Terrapins and their opponents have scored an average of 57.6 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Wednesday's total.

The 55 over/under in this game is 1.3 points above the 53.7 average total in Hokies games this season.

Maryland Stats and Trends

In Maryland's 12 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Terrapins have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Maryland has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Terrapins put up 4.4 more points per game (27.3) than the Hokies surrender (22.9).

Maryland is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.9 points.

The Terrapins collect 53.5 more yards per game (437.8) than the Hokies allow per contest (384.3).

In games that Maryland amasses over 384.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Terrapins have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Hokies have forced (14).

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Virginia Tech is 5-7-0 this season.

The Hokies have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when underdogs by 1 point or more this year.

Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year the Hokies rack up 7.6 fewer points per game (24.8) than the Terrapins surrender (32.4).

When Virginia Tech records more than 32.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hokies average 43.2 fewer yards per game (370.5) than the Terrapins allow (413.7).

When Virginia Tech churns out more than 413.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year the Hokies have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Terrapins' takeaways (10).

Season Stats