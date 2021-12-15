Oregon State vs. Utah State LA Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Oregon State Beavers vs. Utah State Aggies LA Bowl college football matchup on December 18, 2021.

Nov 27, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Trey Lowe (21) breaks away from Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (3) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won 38-29. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Bowl will see the Oregon State Beavers play the Utah State Aggies.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Oregon State vs. Utah State

Over/Under Insights

Oregon State and its opponents have gone over the current 67.5-point total in four of 12 games (33.3%) this season.

Utah State's games have gone over 67.5 points in three of 13 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 1.5 points higher than the combined 66 PPG average of the two teams.

The 51.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.3 fewer than the 67.5 over/under in this contest.

The Beavers and their opponents score an average of 59.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 59.7 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 7.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

In Oregon State's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Beavers have been favored by 7.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Beavers put up 32.8 points per game, 7.5 more than the Aggies allow per outing (25.3).

When Oregon State records more than 25.3 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Beavers average 39.6 more yards per game (430.5) than the Aggies give up per matchup (390.9).

When Oregon State churns out over 390.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

This year, the Beavers have 16 turnovers, three fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (19).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oregon State at SISportsbook .

Utah State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah State is 9-4-0 this year.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Utah State has gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times over 13 games with a set point total).

The Aggies average 33.2 points per game, 7.3 more than the Beavers surrender (25.9).

Utah State is 9-1 against the spread and 10-0 overall when the team notches more than 25.9 points.

The Aggies average 63.7 more yards per game (451.5) than the Beavers allow (387.8).

In games that Utah State amasses more than 387.8 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three more turnovers than the Beavers have forced (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats