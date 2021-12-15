Tulsa vs. Old Dominion Myrtle Beach Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Old Dominion Monarchs Myrtle Beach Bowl college football matchup on December 20, 2021.

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Wilson Huber (2) tackles Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Shamari Brooks (3) short of the end zone in the fourth quarter during an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 28-20. Tulsa Golden Hurricane At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 6

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will play the Old Dominion Monarchs in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in seven of 11 games this season.

Old Dominion's games have gone over 52.5 points in six of 12 chances this season.

Monday's over/under is 2.1 points lower than the two team's combined 54.6 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 55 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Golden Hurricane games this season feature an average total of 56 points, a number 3.5 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 52.5-point total for this game is two points below the 54.5 points per game average total in Monarchs games this season.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

In Tulsa's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Golden Hurricane have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have hit the over on eight of 11 set point totals (72.7%).

The Golden Hurricane score just 1.5 fewer points per game (26.1) than the Monarchs allow (27.6).

Tulsa is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.6 points.

The Golden Hurricane rack up 434.1 yards per game, 61.3 more yards than the 372.8 the Monarchs allow per outing.

Tulsa is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team piles up more than 372.8 yards.

This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 23 times, seven more than the Monarchs' takeaways (16).

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

In Old Dominion's 12 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

This year, the Monarchs have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Old Dominion's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Monarchs score 28.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.4 the Golden Hurricane allow.

Old Dominion is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.4 points.

The Monarchs rack up only 5.1 more yards per game (385.4) than the Golden Hurricane give up (380.3).

When Old Dominion piles up more than 380.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year the Monarchs have turned the ball over 21 times, five more than the Golden Hurricane's takeaways (16).

Season Stats