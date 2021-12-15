ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Boston College vs. East Carolina Military Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXoGk_0dN9fsEy00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Boston College Eagles vs. East Carolina Pirates Military Bowl college football matchup on December 27, 2021.

Nov 27, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Pat Garwo III (24) runs the ball during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles will play the East Carolina Pirates in the Military Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Boston College vs. East Carolina

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Boston College and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in three of 11 games (27.3%) this season.
  • East Carolina's games have gone over 51.5 points in seven of 12 chances this season.
  • Monday's over/under is 2.9 points lower than the two team's combined 54.4 points per game average.
  • The 48.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.0 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Eagles games this season is 54.8, 3.3 points more than Monday's total of 51.5.
  • The 57.4 PPG average total in Pirates games this season is 5.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Boston College Stats and Trends

  • Boston College has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Eagles have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Boston College's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).
  • The Eagles average just 1.6 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Pirates surrender (26.3).
  • When Boston College records more than 26.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Eagles average 46.1 fewer yards per game (348.6), than the Pirates allow per contest (394.7).
  • Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses over 394.7 yards.
  • This year, the Eagles have 17 turnovers, five fewer than the Pirates have takeaways (22).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Boston College at SISportsbook .

East Carolina Stats and Trends

  • East Carolina has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Pirates have an against-the-spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • East Carolina has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this season (four times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Pirates score 29.7 points per game, 7.5 more than the Eagles give up (22.2).
  • When East Carolina records more than 22.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Pirates collect 89.5 more yards per game (433.3) than the Eagles give up (343.8).
  • East Carolina is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team piles up over 343.8 yards.
  • The Pirates have turned the ball over five more times (22 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (17) this season.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

5-star DL Shemar Stewart lists top 3 and commitment date

Five-star Opa Locka (Florida) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is down to three schools, he tells On3. Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M are the three schools that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Stewart will choose from on February 2nd of next year. Shemar Stewart is the No. 7 prospect in the...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Carolina#College Football#Military Bowl#American Football#The Boston College Eagles#The Wake Forest Demon#The East Carolina Pirates#Insights Boston College#Boston College Stats#Trends Boston College
WSB Radio

Kirby Smart: Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels ‘evaluated each and every day’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart indicated he’s not handling the quarterback situation any differently than before as Georgia shifts into its CFP Orange Bowl preparation for Michigan. The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs play the No. 2-ranked Wolverines at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Miami Gardens, Fla., on the heels of a 41-24 loss to No. 1-ranked Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

Jaguars move quickly to end many of Meyer’s practice methods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TheAtlantaVoice

Travis Hunter spurns Florida St to play for Prime, Jackson St

The No. 1 high school football recruit in the country pulled a signing day shocker Wednesday, deciding to attend Jackson State and play for coach Deion Sanders after being verbally committed to Florida State for months. Travis Hunter, a cornerback from Suwanee, Georgia, made the unprecedented announcement during a ceremony at Collins Hill High School. […] The post Travis Hunter spurns Florida St to play for Prime, Jackson St appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Former Huskers QB Adrian Martinez reveals transfer destination

Adrian Martinez is heading to the Big 12. Thursday night, the 4-year starter at Nebraska announced that he will close out his college career at Kansas State. The school was thought to be a strong contender for Martinez’s commitment following his decision to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: Travis Hunter disrespects Florida State during announcement

In a move that may go down as one of the most shocking moments in college football recruiting history, former Florida State commitment Travis Hunter spurned the big boys of college football to sign with Deion Sanders and FCS Jackson State. During Collins Hill signing ceremony this afternoon the number...
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Carolina Panthers place quarterback on COVID-19 list

The Carolina Panthers have placed third-string quarterback Matt Barkley on the reserve/COVID-19 list, they announced on Friday. The team did not specify if Barkley is positive, but they included in their release that vaccinated players can return to the team once they have two negative COVID-19 tests with at least 24 hours between them, assuming they remain without symptoms. He was listed on Thursday’s injury report with an illness.
NFL
The Big Lead

South Carolina State's Shaquan Davis Catches Touchdown, Does Deion Sanders' Dance Right In Front of Him

Deion Sanders' historic week looks destined to end on a sour note as South Carolina State has opened up a three-touchdown lead late in the Cricket Celebration Bowl, but the future is no less bright. While everyone may not have been aware he was coaching Jackson State even a few days ago, his fingerprints are now all over the college football landscape after flipping No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter from Florida State. Which will take some of the sting out of today's disappointment.
THEATER & DANCE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy