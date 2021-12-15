Boston College vs. East Carolina Military Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Boston College Eagles vs. East Carolina Pirates Military Bowl college football matchup on December 27, 2021.

Nov 27, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles running back Pat Garwo III (24) runs the ball during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston College Eagles will play the East Carolina Pirates in the Military Bowl.

Odds for Boston College vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Boston College and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in three of 11 games (27.3%) this season.

East Carolina's games have gone over 51.5 points in seven of 12 chances this season.

Monday's over/under is 2.9 points lower than the two team's combined 54.4 points per game average.

The 48.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.0 fewer than the 51.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 54.8, 3.3 points more than Monday's total of 51.5.

The 57.4 PPG average total in Pirates games this season is 5.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Eagles have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Boston College's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Eagles average just 1.6 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Pirates surrender (26.3).

When Boston College records more than 26.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Eagles average 46.1 fewer yards per game (348.6), than the Pirates allow per contest (394.7).

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses over 394.7 yards.

This year, the Eagles have 17 turnovers, five fewer than the Pirates have takeaways (22).

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This year, the Pirates have an against-the-spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

East Carolina has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this season (four times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Pirates score 29.7 points per game, 7.5 more than the Eagles give up (22.2).

When East Carolina records more than 22.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Pirates collect 89.5 more yards per game (433.3) than the Eagles give up (343.8).

East Carolina is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team piles up over 343.8 yards.

The Pirates have turned the ball over five more times (22 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Season Stats