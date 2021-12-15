North Carolina vs. South Carolina Duke's Mayo Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Duke's Mayo Bowl college football matchup on December 30, 2021.

Nov 26, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) throws a hail mary pass during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack won 34-30. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Duke's Mayo Bowl will see the North Carolina Tar Heels meet the South Carolina Gamecocks.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina's games this season have gone over 58.5 points eight of 12 times.

South Carolina's games have gone over 58.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 57.7 points per game, 0.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 55.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Tar Heels games this season feature an average total of 66.7 points, a number 8.2 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 49.5 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 9.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Tar Heels have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

North Carolina has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Tar Heels rack up 12.1 more points per game (36.4) than the Gamecocks allow (24.3).

North Carolina is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall this season when the team records more than 24.3 points.

The Tar Heels collect 479.7 yards per game, 122.6 more yards than the 357.1 the Gamecocks allow per outing.

North Carolina is 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team piles up over 357.1 yards.

The Tar Heels have 14 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 24 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for North Carolina at SISportsbook .

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 8.5 points or more (in five chances).

South Carolina's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Gamecocks score 21.3 points per game, 10.3 fewer than the Tar Heels surrender (31.6).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 31.6 points.

The Gamecocks collect 86.3 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Tar Heels allow per matchup (407.8).

When South Carolina picks up over 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 23 times, eight more than the Tar Heels' takeaways (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats