UTSA vs. San Diego State Frisco Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the UTSA Roadrunners vs. San Diego State Aztecs Frisco Bowl college football matchup on December 21, 2021.

Dec 3, 2021; San Antonio, TX, USA; UTSA Roadrunners running back Sincere McCormick (3) holds up the MVP trophy after the 2021 Conference USA Championship Game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Frisco Bowl will see the UTSA Roadrunners play the San Diego State Aztecs.

Odds for UTSA vs. San Diego State

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in nine of 13 games (69.2%) this season.

So far this season, 38.5% of San Diego State's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Tuesday's over/under of 49.5.

The two teams combine to average 64.3 points per game, 14.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.1 points per game, 6.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 59.9 points per game in 2021, 10.4 more than Tuesday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Aztecs have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 5.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTSA is 9-4-0 this year.

This season, the Roadrunners have an ATS record of 5-4 in their nine games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

UTSA's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 13 opportunities (53.8%).

The Roadrunners put up 37.8 points per game, 18.3 more than the Aztecs surrender per matchup (19.5).

When UTSA records more than 19.5 points, it is 9-4 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Roadrunners rack up 442.9 yards per game, 123.4 more yards than the 319.5 the Aztecs give up per matchup.

When UTSA picks up more than 319.5 yards, the team is 9-4 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Roadrunners have 12 giveaways this season, while the Aztecs have 21 takeaways .

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has six wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

So far this season, the Aztecs have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

San Diego State's games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

The Aztecs score just 2.9 more points per game (26.5) than the Roadrunners allow (23.6).

San Diego State is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.6 points.

The Aztecs average 29.7 fewer yards per game (333.4) than the Roadrunners allow (363.1).

In games that San Diego State picks up more than 363.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Aztecs have 14 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (26).

Season Stats