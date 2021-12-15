Auburn vs. Houston Birmingham Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Auburn Tigers vs. Houston Cougars Birmingham Bowl college football matchup on December 28, 2021.

The Auburn Tigers will battle the Houston Cougars in the Birmingham Bowl.

Odds for Auburn vs. Houston

Over/Under Insights

Auburn and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.

So far this season, 61.5% of Houston's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Tuesday's over/under of 51.5.

The two teams combine to score 66.9 points per game, 15.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 8.3 points above the 43.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 54.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

The 51.5-point total for this game is 3.7 points below the 55.2 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Tigers are 3-3 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Auburn's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Tigers rack up 8.6 more points per game (29.6) than the Cougars give up (21.0).

When Auburn scores more than 21.0 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Tigers rack up 106.6 more yards per game (405.4) than the Cougars allow per matchup (298.8).

When Auburn totals over 298.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, 10 fewer than the Cougars have forced (22).

Houston Stats and Trends

In Houston's 13 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Houston's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 61.5% of its opportunities (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Cougars average 37.3 points per game, 15.1 more than the Tigers give up (22.2).

Houston is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall in games when it records more than 22.2 points.

The Cougars average 44.4 more yards per game (415.1) than the Tigers allow per outing (370.7).

In games that Houston picks up over 370.7 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats