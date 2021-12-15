Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Gator Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Texas A&M Aggies vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Gator Bowl college football matchup on December 31, 2021.

Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Damone Clark (18) sacks Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada (10) as time expires in the fourth quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas A&M Aggies will battle the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Gator Bowl.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 58 points or more only one time this season.

Wake Forest's games have gone over 58 points in six of 12 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.5, is 12.5 points greater than Friday's over/under.

The 46.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.8 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.2, 6.8 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 58 .

In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 64.6 points, 6.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Aggies have been installed as favorites by a 5-point margin or more nine times and are 5-4 ATS in those matchups.

Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Aggies average just 1.0 fewer point per game (29.3) than the Demon Deacons surrender (30.3).

Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.3 points.

The Aggies average 32.7 fewer yards per game (391.5), than the Demon Deacons allow per outing (424.2).

When Texas A&M picks up over 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Aggies have 16 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (27).

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

Wake Forest's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year the Demon Deacons rack up 25.3 more points per game (41.2) than the Aggies allow (15.9).

Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall in games when it records more than 15.9 points.

The Demon Deacons collect 141.7 more yards per game (469.2) than the Aggies give up per matchup (327.5).

When Wake Forest picks up more than 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

This year the Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Aggies' takeaways (15).

Season Stats