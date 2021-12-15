Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Gator Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Texas A&M Aggies vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Gator Bowl college football matchup on December 31, 2021.
The Texas A&M Aggies will battle the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Gator Bowl.
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have combined for 58 points or more only one time this season.
- Wake Forest's games have gone over 58 points in six of 12 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 70.5, is 12.5 points greater than Friday's over/under.
- The 46.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.8 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.2, 6.8 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 58 .
- In 2021, games involving the Demon Deacons have averaged a total of 64.6 points, 6.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Aggies have been installed as favorites by a 5-point margin or more nine times and are 5-4 ATS in those matchups.
- Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).
- The Aggies average just 1.0 fewer point per game (29.3) than the Demon Deacons surrender (30.3).
- Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.3 points.
- The Aggies average 32.7 fewer yards per game (391.5), than the Demon Deacons allow per outing (424.2).
- When Texas A&M picks up over 424.2 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This year, the Aggies have 16 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (27).
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Wake Forest is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
- Wake Forest's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- This year the Demon Deacons rack up 25.3 more points per game (41.2) than the Aggies allow (15.9).
- Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall in games when it records more than 15.9 points.
- The Demon Deacons collect 141.7 more yards per game (469.2) than the Aggies give up per matchup (327.5).
- When Wake Forest picks up more than 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- This year the Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times, five more than the Aggies' takeaways (15).
