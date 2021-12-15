Florida vs. UCF Gasparilla Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Florida Gators vs. UCF Knights Gasparilla Bowl college football matchup on December 23, 2021.

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) spins off a tackle by a Florida State Seminoles defender in the second half. The Florida Gators defeated the Florida State Seminoles 24-21 Saturday November 27, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. Flgai 112721 Ufvsfsu Fb

The Florida Gators will meet the UCF Knights in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Odds for Florida vs. UCF

Over/Under Insights

Florida has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

In 66.7% of UCF's games this season (8/12), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 55.5.

The two teams combine to average 64 points per game, 8.5 more than the total in this contest.

The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.7 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.

Gators games this season feature an average total of 59.3 points, a number 3.8 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 5.4 points below the 60.9 points per game average total in Knights games this season.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has played 12 games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Gators have just two against the spread wins in nine games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Florida has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (four times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Gators rack up 6.6 more points per game (31.8) than the Knights allow (25.2).

Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.2 points.

The Gators rack up 470.1 yards per game, 101.2 more yards than the 368.9 the Knights give up per contest.

In games that Florida piles up more than 368.9 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (20).

UCF Stats and Trends

In UCF's 12 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Knights have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

UCF has eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities this season (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Knights average 32.2 points per game, 5.6 more than the Gators give up (26.6).

UCF is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.6 points.

The Knights rack up 399.7 yards per game, 39.3 more yards than the 360.4 the Gators give up.

UCF is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals over 360.4 yards.

The Knights have turned the ball over two more times (15 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats