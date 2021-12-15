ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota vs. West Virginia Guaranteed Rate Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLZCN_0dN9fmBq00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers Guaranteed Rate Bowl college football matchup on December 28, 2021.

Nov 27, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Keeanu Benton (95) sacks Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota won 23-13. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will feature a matchup between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Odds for Minnesota vs. West Virginia

Over/Under Insights

  • Minnesota and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • West Virginia has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in nine of 12 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 7.9 points greater than Tuesday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 42.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Golden Gophers and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2021, 3.0 more than Tuesday's total.
  • The 45-point total for this game is 7.7 points below the 52.7 points per game average total in Mountaineers games this season.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

  • In Minnesota's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Golden Gophers have an against the spread record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 3.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Golden Gophers put up just 1.8 more points per game (26.1) than the Mountaineers surrender (24.3).
  • Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 24.3 points.
  • The Golden Gophers collect 360.3 yards per game, just 10.6 more than the 349.7 the Mountaineers give up per outing.
  • Minnesota is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team churns out over 349.7 yards.
  • The Golden Gophers have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one fewer than the Mountaineers have forced (12).
West Virginia Stats and Trends

  • West Virginia has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this year and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
  • West Virginia's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • This season the Mountaineers put up 8.5 more points per game (26.8) than the Golden Gophers give up (18.3).
  • When West Virginia puts up more than 18.3 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The Mountaineers average 383.3 yards per game, 98.5 more yards than the 284.8 the Golden Gophers give up.
  • When West Virginia totals over 284.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • This year the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 19 times, four more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (15).
Season Stats

