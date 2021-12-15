Georgia vs. Michigan Orange Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Michigan Wolverines Orange Bowl college football matchup on December 31, 2021.

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Orange Bowl will see the Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) take on the Michigan Wolverines (12-1) for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Georgia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 44.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 61.5% of Michigan's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 44.5.

Friday's total is 32.6 points lower than the two team's combined 77.1 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 18.9 points above the 25.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 51.2, 6.7 points above Friday's over/under of 44.5.

The 52.3 PPG average total in Wolverines games this season is 7.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has played 13 games, with eight wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Bulldogs have been installed as favorites by a 7.5-point margin or more 11 times and are 7-4 ATS in those contests.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs score 39.4 points per game, 23.3 more than the Wolverines surrender per matchup (16.1).

Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall in games when it records more than 16.1 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 126.3 more yards per game (442.5) than the Wolverines allow per matchup (316.2).

When Georgia churns out more than 316.2 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 16 takeaways .

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan is 11-2-0 against the spread this season.

Michigan's games this year have hit the over in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

This season the Wolverines score 28.2 more points per game (37.7) than the Bulldogs give up (9.5).

Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall when the team scores more than 9.5 points.

The Wolverines average 451.9 yards per game, 197.1 more yards than the 254.8 the Bulldogs give up.

When Michigan amasses over 254.8 yards, the team is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

This season the Wolverines have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).

Season Stats