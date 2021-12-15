Louisiana vs. Marshall New Orleans Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Marshall Thundering Herd New Orleans Bowl college football matchup on December 18, 2021.

Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis (right) celebrates after being named the MVP of the Sun Belt Conference championship game after defeating the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will battle the Marshall Thundering Herd in the New Orleans Bowl.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Marshall

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in five of 13 games this season.

In 58.3% of Marshall's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 55.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.7, is 9.7 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 41.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.9 fewer than the 55 total in this contest.

Ragin' Cajuns games this season feature an average total of 56.4 points, a number 1.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.3 PPG average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 5.5 points or more nine times this season and are 3-6 ATS in those games.

Louisiana has eclipsed the over/under in 23.1% of its opportunities this year (three times over 13 games with a set point total).

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 7.9 more points per game (30.7) than the Thundering Herd give up (22.8).

Louisiana is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 405.9 yards per game, just 17.6 more than the 388.3 the Thundering Herd allow per outing.

In games that Louisiana piles up over 388.3 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, 10 fewer than the Thundering Herd have takeaways (18).

Marshall Stats and Trends

Marshall has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Thundering Herd have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Marshall's games this season have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

The Thundering Herd rack up 34 points per game, 15.7 more than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (18.3).

When Marshall scores more than 18.3 points, it is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Thundering Herd average 126 more yards per game (471.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (345.1).

Marshall is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team churns out more than 345.1 yards.

The Thundering Herd have turned the ball over 23 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (20).

Season Stats