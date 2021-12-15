Wisconsin vs. Arizona State Las Vegas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Wisconsin Badgers vs. Arizona State Sun Devils Las Vegas Bowl college football matchup on December 30, 2021.

The Wisconsin Badgers will play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 42-point total in six of 12 games this season.

Arizona State has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in eight of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.5, is 13.5 points greater than Thursday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 4.7 points more than the 37.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Badgers and their opponents have scored an average of 42.4 points per game in 2021, 0.4 more than Thursday's total.

The 42-point over/under for this game is 10.5 points below the 52.5 points per game average total in Sun Devils games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Badgers have been favored by 7 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those games.

Wisconsin has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Badgers put up 25.8 points per game, 4.9 more than the Sun Devils give up per matchup (20.9).

Wisconsin is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.9 points.

The Badgers collect 48.0 more yards per game (377.2) than the Sun Devils give up per contest (329.2).

Wisconsin is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up over 329.2 yards.

The Badgers have turned the ball over 22 times this season, three more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (19).

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Arizona State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Sun Devils put up 29.7 points per game, 13.3 more than the Badgers allow (16.4).

When Arizona State records more than 16.4 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Sun Devils average 160.5 more yards per game (401.3) than the Badgers give up per matchup (240.8).

In games that Arizona State churns out over 240.8 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

This year the Sun Devils have 21 turnovers, one fewer than the Badgers have takeaways (22).

