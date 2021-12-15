Kentucky vs. Iowa Citrus Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Kentucky Wildcats vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Citrus Bowl college football matchup on January 1, 2022.

Nov 27, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Josh Ali (6) runs back a punt against Louisville Cardinals running back Jalen Mitchell (15) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Kentucky defeated Louisville 52-21. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Citrus Bowl will see the Kentucky Wildcats meet the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Odds for Kentucky vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in nine of 12 games (75%) this season.

In 46.2% of Iowa's games this season (6/13), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 44.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.2, is 13.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.7 points greater than the 41.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Wildcats games this season is 52.9, 8.9 points more than Saturday's total of 44.

In 2021, games involving the Hawkeyes have averaged a total of 43 points, one fewer than this game's set over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Kentucky's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Wildcats are 4-2 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Wildcats rack up 14.1 more points per game (33.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (19.2).

Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team records more than 19.2 points.

The Wildcats average 430.2 yards per game, 103.3 more yards than the 326.9 the Hawkeyes give up per contest.

Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team amasses more than 326.9 yards.

The Wildcats have 20 giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 29 takeaways .

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has seven wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

This season, the Hawkeyes have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Iowa's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

This season the Hawkeyes put up just 1.8 more points per game (23.9) than the Wildcats give up (22.1).

Iowa is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.1 points.

The Hawkeyes average 297.5 yards per game, 39.6 fewer yards than the 337.1 the Wildcats give up.

Iowa is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team amasses more than 337.1 yards.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats