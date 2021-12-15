ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State vs. Arkansas Outback Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Outback Bowl college football matchup on January 1, 2022.

Nov 27, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Keyvone Lee (24) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State Nittany Lions will play the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Outback Bowl.

Odds for Penn State vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

  • Penn State and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in nine of 13 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 57.8 points per game, 11.3 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 40.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.7 fewer than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 51.5, five points more than Saturday's total of 46.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Razorbacks have averaged a total of 55.3 points, 8.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Penn State Stats and Trends

  • Penn State has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • The Nittany Lions have an against the spread record of 5-3 in their eight games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Penn State's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 12 opportunities (25%).
  • This year, the Nittany Lions put up just 2.3 more points per game (26.3) than the Razorbacks allow (24).
  • When Penn State puts up more than 24 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Nittany Lions average 381.7 yards per game, just 10.4 more than the 371.3 the Razorbacks give up per contest.
  • Penn State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team piles up over 371.3 yards.
  • The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one fewer than the Razorbacks have forced (14).
Arkansas Stats and Trends

  • Arkansas has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Razorbacks have an against-the-spread record of 5-1 in their six games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Arkansas' games this season have hit the over on seven of 13 set point totals (53.8%).
  • This year the Razorbacks average 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions give up (16.8).
  • Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.8 points.
  • The Razorbacks collect 97.6 more yards per game (441.6) than the Nittany Lions give up per contest (344).
  • When Arkansas totals more than 344 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
  • The Razorbacks have nine giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
