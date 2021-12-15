Memphis vs. Hawaii Hawaii Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Memphis Tigers vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Hawaii Bowl college football matchup on December 24, 2021.

Nov 19, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Tigers running back Rodrigues Clark (2) rushes against the Houston Cougars in the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawaii Bowl will feature a matchup between the Memphis Tigers and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Odds for Memphis vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Memphis has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in seven of 11 games this season.

Hawaii and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in five of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 58.9, is 2.9 points more than Friday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 4.7 points under the 60.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 61.7 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 59.8 points, 3.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Memphis is 3-8-0 this year.

The Tigers have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Memphis' games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Tigers average 30.1 points per game, comparable to the 31.4 per contest the Rainbow Warriors give up.

Memphis is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.4 points.

The Tigers collect just 11.8 fewer yards per game (434.2) than the Rainbow Warriors give up per outing (446.0).

Memphis is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals more than 446.0 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, eight fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have forced (27).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

In Hawaii's 13 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Rainbow Warriors have been installed as underdogs by a 7.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

Hawaii's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Rainbow Warriors score 28.8 points per game, comparable to the 29.3 the Tigers give up.

When Hawaii records more than 29.3 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors average just 13.0 fewer yards per game (405.0) than the Tigers give up (418.0).

When Hawaii picks up over 418.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 13 more times (28 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (15) this season.

