ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming vs. Kent State Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUgOM_0dN9fe8200

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Wyoming Cowboys vs. Kent State Golden Flashes Famous Idaho Potato Bowl college football matchup on December 21, 2021.

Nov 12, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos defensive end Shane Irwin (55) sacks Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Levi Williams (15) during second half action at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeats Wyoming 23-13. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys will play the Kent State Golden Flashes in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Wyoming vs. Kent State

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Wyoming and its opponents have scored at least 59 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
  • So far this season, 61.5% of Kent State's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Tuesday's total of 59.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.8, is 3.2 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 57.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Cowboys games have an average total of 47.5 points this season, 11.5 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
  • The 68.2 PPG average total in Golden Flashes games this season is 9.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

  • Wyoming has four wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).
  • Wyoming's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Cowboys score 23.2 points per game, 11.9 fewer than the Golden Flashes surrender per matchup (35.1).
  • When Wyoming records more than 35.1 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Cowboys collect 360.8 yards per game, 106 fewer yards than the 466.8 the Golden Flashes give up per outing.
  • In games that Wyoming churns out more than 466.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Cowboys have 17 giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 24 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wyoming at SISportsbook .

Kent State Stats and Trends

  • Kent State is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Golden Flashes have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more in four chances.
  • Kent State has eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Golden Flashes rack up 10.1 more points per game (32.6) than the Cowboys surrender (22.5).
  • Kent State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.
  • The Golden Flashes average 134.1 more yards per game (480.8) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (346.7).
  • In games that Kent State piles up more than 346.7 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
  • The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming College Sports
State
Idaho State
Local
Wyoming Football
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfer News

The rich got richer on Wednesday night. Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, landed a huge five-star transfer. Former LSU standout defensive back Eli Ricks announced his transfer. He’s heading to Tuscaloosa. Ricks, a sophomore, had season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He was a third-team All-American as...
ALABAMA STATE
bardown.com

Texas high school team scored one of the wildest touchdowns you'll ever see

Anything can happen during any game, but what happened during a high school football championship game on Thursday is something you’ve never witnessed before in any football game at any level. Stephenville High School ended up defeating Lyndon Baines Johnson Early College High School, 38-21, in the Texas 4A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Boise State Broncos#The Wyoming Cowboys#Kent State#Golden Flashes#Wyoming Stats
WSB Radio

Kirby Smart: Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels ‘evaluated each and every day’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart indicated he’s not handling the quarterback situation any differently than before as Georgia shifts into its CFP Orange Bowl preparation for Michigan. The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs play the No. 2-ranked Wolverines at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Miami Gardens, Fla., on the heels of a 41-24 loss to No. 1-ranked Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.
ATHENS, GA
Sports Illustrated

Oregon Ducks Football 2022 Schedule Released

The Pac-12 released the 2022 schedule on Thursday. Many of Oregon's premier matchups will be at home in Eugene next season. September 3 vs. Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA) September 10 vs. Eastern Washington (Eugene, OR) September 17 vs. BYU (Eugene OR) September 24 @ Washington State (Pullman, WA)
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Tom Brady News

NFL superstar Tom Brady has become the most recent businessman to enter the NIL space in college athletics. The Tampa Bay quarterback has signed nine student-athletes and one recently-drafted star to represent his BRADY apparel brand. These athletes will be the face of the brand when it launches on Jan. 12, per Business of College Sports.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

2022 Athlete Anthony Jones Flips Commitment From Texas to Oregon, Signs with the Ducks

This year's early signing period hasn't been one full of the excitement that Oregon fans have grown accustomed to during the pervious recruiting cycles of the Mario Cristobal era. Four prospects have signed their national letters of intent, but numerous prospects that were previously committed to Oregon signed with new programs such as Kelvin Banks and Cameron Williams staying home with Texas, as well as Landon Hullaby opting to play in Lubbock with Texas Tech.
OREGON STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy