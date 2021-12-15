Wyoming vs. Kent State Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Wyoming Cowboys vs. Kent State Golden Flashes Famous Idaho Potato Bowl college football matchup on December 21, 2021.

Nov 12, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos defensive end Shane Irwin (55) sacks Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Levi Williams (15) during second half action at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeats Wyoming 23-13. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys will play the Kent State Golden Flashes in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Wyoming vs. Kent State

Over/Under Insights

Wyoming and its opponents have scored at least 59 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

So far this season, 61.5% of Kent State's games (8/13) have had more combined points than Tuesday's total of 59.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.8, is 3.2 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 57.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games have an average total of 47.5 points this season, 11.5 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

The 68.2 PPG average total in Golden Flashes games this season is 9.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has four wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).

Wyoming's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys score 23.2 points per game, 11.9 fewer than the Golden Flashes surrender per matchup (35.1).

When Wyoming records more than 35.1 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cowboys collect 360.8 yards per game, 106 fewer yards than the 466.8 the Golden Flashes give up per outing.

In games that Wyoming churns out more than 466.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cowboys have 17 giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 24 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wyoming at SISportsbook .

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Golden Flashes have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more in four chances.

Kent State has eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 13 games with a set point total).

The Golden Flashes rack up 10.1 more points per game (32.6) than the Cowboys surrender (22.5).

Kent State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.

The Golden Flashes average 134.1 more yards per game (480.8) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (346.7).

In games that Kent State piles up more than 346.7 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats