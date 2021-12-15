ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State vs. UCLA Holiday Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the NC State Wolf Pack vs. UCLA Bruins Holiday Bowl college football matchup on December 28, 2021.

The Holiday Bowl will see the NC State Wolf Pack battle the UCLA Bruins.

Odds for NC State vs. UCLA

Over/Under Insights

  • NC State and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in three of 11 games this season.
  • So far this season, 54.5% of UCLA's games (6/11) have had more combined points than Tuesday's over/under of 59.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.6, is 10.1 points more than Tuesday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 46.5 points per game, 13.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 53.9, 5.6 points fewer than Tuesday's total of 59.5 .
  • The 61.4 PPG average total in Bruins games this season is 1.9 points more than this game's over/under.

NC State Stats and Trends

  • In NC State's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Wolf Pack have been favored by 1 point or more 10 times this season and are 6-4 ATS in those matchups.
  • NC State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Wolf Pack put up 33.1 points per game, 6.3 more than the Bruins allow per outing (26.8).
  • When NC State scores more than 26.8 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
  • The Wolf Pack collect 414.4 yards per game, 29.8 more yards than the 384.6 the Bruins allow per outing.
  • When NC State picks up over 384.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • This year, the Wolf Pack have 11 turnovers, eight fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (19).
UCLA Stats and Trends

  • UCLA has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • This season, the Bruins have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
  • UCLA's games this season have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Bruins score 16.8 more points per game (36.5) than the Wolf Pack give up (19.7).
  • UCLA is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team notches more than 19.7 points.
  • The Bruins average 109.9 more yards per game (441.5) than the Wolf Pack give up per contest (331.6).
  • In games that UCLA amasses over 331.6 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
  • The Bruins have 13 giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats

