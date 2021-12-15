ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State vs. Clemson Cheez-It Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Iowa State Cyclones vs. Clemson Tigers Cheez-It Bowl college football matchup on December 29, 2021.

Nov 26, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) looks to pass against the TCU Horned Frogs at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The Cheez-It Bowl will see the Iowa State Cyclones play the Clemson Tigers.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Iowa State vs. Clemson

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Iowa State and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.
  • In 50% of Clemson's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's over/under of 45.5.
  • Wednesday's over/under is 14.1 points lower than the two team's combined 59.6 points per game average.
  • The 35.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.9 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Cyclones games this season is 53.1, 7.6 points more than Wednesday's total of 45.5.
  • The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 3.6 points below the 49.1 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

  • Iowa State is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, the Cyclones have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 5-5 ATS in those matchups.
  • Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
  • This year, the Cyclones rack up 17.8 more points per game (32.8) than the Tigers allow (15.0).
  • Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall in games when it scores more than 15.0 points.
  • The Cyclones rack up 128.1 more yards per game (437.4) than the Tigers give up per matchup (309.3).
  • Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team picks up more than 309.3 yards.
  • The Cyclones have 13 giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 18 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa State at SISportsbook .

Clemson Stats and Trends

  • Clemson is 4-8-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.
  • Clemson has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this season (five times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Tigers score 26.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Cyclones allow (20.6).
  • Clemson is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.6 points.
  • The Tigers collect 53.0 more yards per game (362.8) than the Cyclones allow per outing (309.8).
  • In games that Clemson picks up over 309.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • This season the Tigers have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Cyclones' takeaways (14).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

