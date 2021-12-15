Iowa State vs. Clemson Cheez-It Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Iowa State Cyclones vs. Clemson Tigers Cheez-It Bowl college football matchup on December 29, 2021.

Nov 26, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy (15) looks to pass against the TCU Horned Frogs at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The Cheez-It Bowl will see the Iowa State Cyclones play the Clemson Tigers.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Clemson

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

In 50% of Clemson's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Wednesday's over/under of 45.5.

Wednesday's over/under is 14.1 points lower than the two team's combined 59.6 points per game average.

The 35.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.9 fewer than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cyclones games this season is 53.1, 7.6 points more than Wednesday's total of 45.5.

The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 3.6 points below the 49.1 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Cyclones have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 5-5 ATS in those matchups.

Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

This year, the Cyclones rack up 17.8 more points per game (32.8) than the Tigers allow (15.0).

Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall in games when it scores more than 15.0 points.

The Cyclones rack up 128.1 more yards per game (437.4) than the Tigers give up per matchup (309.3).

Iowa State is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall when the team picks up more than 309.3 yards.

The Cyclones have 13 giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 18 takeaways .

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson is 4-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more.

Clemson has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this season (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Tigers score 26.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Cyclones allow (20.6).

Clemson is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.6 points.

The Tigers collect 53.0 more yards per game (362.8) than the Cyclones allow per outing (309.8).

In games that Clemson picks up over 309.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

This season the Tigers have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Cyclones' takeaways (14).

Season Stats