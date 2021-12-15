Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech Liberty Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders Liberty Bowl college football matchup on December 28, 2021.

Nov 25, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Jaden Walley (11) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will play the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Liberty Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State's games this season have gone over 59.5 points four of 12 times.

So far this season, 41.7% of Texas Tech's games (5/12) have had more combined points than Tuesday's total of 59.5.

Tuesday's over/under is 1.4 points lower than the two team's combined 60.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 57.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 54.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer than Tuesday's total.

The 59.0 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Bulldogs average just 1.2 fewer points per game (30.9) than the Red Raiders give up (32.1).

When Mississippi State records more than 32.1 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bulldogs average 38.8 more yards per game (449.6) than the Red Raiders allow per contest (410.8).

Mississippi State is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team churns out more than 410.8 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Red Raiders have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Mississippi State at SISportsbook .

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, the Red Raiders have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

Texas Tech's games this season have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Red Raiders average 4.7 more points per game (30.0) than the Bulldogs surrender (25.3).

Texas Tech is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.

The Red Raiders rack up 77.2 more yards per game (408.3) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (331.1).

In games that Texas Tech churns out more than 331.1 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Red Raiders have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Bulldogs have forced (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats