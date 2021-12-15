ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh Peach Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WwZ1Z_0dN9fab800

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Michigan State Spartans vs. Pittsburgh Panthers Peach Bowl college football matchup on December 30, 2021.

Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Tre Mosley makes a catch against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive backs Kaleb Oliver (20) and Omari Alexander (27) on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Msu Wku

The Michigan State Spartans will meet the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Peach Bowl.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan State and its opponents have gone over the current 60-point total in five of 12 games this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games have gone over 60 points in eight of 13 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 74.9 points per game, 14.9 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 48.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Spartans and their opponents score an average of 55.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer than Thursday's total.
  • The 60-point total in this game is equal to the average total in Panthers games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

  • Michigan State has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Spartans have an ATS record of 4-2-1 in their seven games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
  • Michigan State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Spartans score 8.8 more points per game (31.9) than the Panthers surrender (23.1).
  • Michigan State is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.1 points.
  • The Spartans average 431.2 yards per game, 82.0 more yards than the 349.2 the Panthers allow per matchup.
  • When Michigan State amasses more than 349.2 yards, the team is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Spartans have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six fewer than the Panthers have forced (21).
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

  • Pittsburgh has 10 wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
  • Pittsburgh has eclipsed the over/under in 61.5% of its opportunities this season (eight times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Panthers average 17.3 more points per game (43.0) than the Spartans allow (25.7).
  • Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall in games when it records more than 25.7 points.
  • The Panthers rack up 47.0 more yards per game (502.8) than the Spartans allow (455.8).
  • Pittsburgh is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team totals over 455.8 yards.
  • The Panthers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats

