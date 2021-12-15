Oklahoma vs. Oregon Alamo Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oregon Ducks Alamo Bowl college football matchup on December 29, 2021.

Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) runs for a first down against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 37-33. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Alamo Bowl will see the Oklahoma Sooners play the Oregon Ducks.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have gone over the current 61.5-point total in six of 11 games this season.

Oregon's games have gone over 61.5 points in five of 12 chances this season.

Wednesday's total is 8.3 points lower than the two team's combined 69.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 50.8 points per game, 10.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Sooners games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 4.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

In Oklahoma's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Sooners are 3-5 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

Oklahoma has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Sooners score 12.9 more points per game (38.4) than the Ducks allow (25.5).

When Oklahoma records more than 25.5 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Sooners collect 71.1 more yards per game (441.6) than the Ducks give up per contest (370.5).

When Oklahoma piles up over 370.5 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Sooners have 13 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 22 takeaways .

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has played 13 games, with five wins against the spread.

This year, the Ducks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year the Ducks score 6.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Sooners surrender (25.3).

When Oregon puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Ducks collect 37.8 more yards per game (418.0) than the Sooners allow per matchup (380.2).

When Oregon amasses over 380.2 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

This year the Ducks have 13 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (23).

Season Stats