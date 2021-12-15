ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Boise State vs. Central Michigan Arizona Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Boise State Broncos vs. Central Michigan Chippewas Arizona Bowl college football matchup on December 31, 2021.

Nov 26, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Dallas Branch (12) defends against Boise State Broncos wide receiver Davis Koetter (17) in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. San Diego State defeated Boise State 27-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos will play the Central Michigan Chippewas in the Arizona Bowl.

Odds for Boise State vs. Central Michigan

Over/Under Insights

  • Boise State's games this season have gone over 55.5 points three of 12 times.
  • Central Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.2, is 6.7 points more than Friday's over/under.
  • The 45.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.3 fewer than the 55.5 total in this contest.
  • The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 56.3 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Friday's total.
  • The 55.5-point over/under for this game is 4.0 points below the 59.5 points per game average total in Chippewas games this season.

Boise State Stats and Trends

  • In Boise State's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Broncos have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 7.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Boise State's games this year have gone over the point total just two times in 12 opportunities (16.7%).
  • This year, the Broncos rack up 3.0 more points per game (29.2) than the Chippewas surrender (26.2).
  • When Boise State scores more than 26.2 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Broncos average 381.0 yards per game, only 11.3 fewer than the 392.3 the Chippewas give up per contest.
  • In games that Boise State totals over 392.3 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (15 total) than the Chippewas have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Central Michigan Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Central Michigan is 7-5-0 this season.
  • This season, the Chippewas have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
  • Central Michigan's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Chippewas put up 14.0 more points per game (33.0) than the Broncos allow (19.0).
  • When Central Michigan puts up more than 19.0 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
  • The Chippewas rack up 86.4 more yards per game (451.9) than the Broncos give up (365.5).
  • In games that Central Michigan churns out over 365.5 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
  • The Chippewas have turned the ball over 11 times, 12 fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (23).
Season Stats

