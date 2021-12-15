Tennessee vs. Purdue Music City Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Purdue Boilermakers Music City Bowl college football matchup on December 30, 2021.

Nov 27, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright (20) runs for a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Music City Bowl will feature a matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Purdue Boilermakers.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee's games this season have gone over 63.5 points seven of 12 times.

Purdue's games have gone over 63.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Thursday's over/under is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 66.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 48 points per game, 15.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Volunteers games have an average total of 62.0 points this season, 1.5 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 63.5 over/under in this game is 10.6 points higher than the 52.9 average total in Boilermakers games this season.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

In Tennessee's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Volunteers have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on nine of 12 set point totals (75%).

This year, the Volunteers average 18.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Boilermakers surrender (20.5).

Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.5 points.

The Volunteers average 117.3 more yards per game (458.9) than the Boilermakers allow per contest (341.6).

In games that Tennessee totals more than 341.6 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

This year, the Volunteers have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Boilermakers have takeaways (16).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tennessee at SISportsbook .

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in four chances).

Purdue's games this year have hit the over four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Boilermakers rack up per game (27.5) than the Volunteers allow (27.5).

Purdue is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team notches more than 27.5 points.

The Boilermakers collect 423.9 yards per game, just 19.3 more than the 404.6 the Volunteers allow.

Purdue is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up more than 404.6 yards.

This year the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Volunteers' takeaways (12).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats