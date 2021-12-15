ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville vs. Air Force First Responder Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Louisville Cardinals vs. Air Force Falcons First Responder Bowl college football matchup on December 28, 2021.

Nov 27, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Maurice Burkley (36) runs the ball for a touch down against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Kentucky defeated Louisville 52-21. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals will meet the Air Force Falcons in the First Responder Bowl.

Odds for Louisville vs. Air Force

Over/Under Insights

  • Louisville has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
  • Air Force's games have gone over 55.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.9, is 7.4 points more than Tuesday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 46.1 points per game, 9.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 59.9 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.
  • The 55.5 total in this game is 8.5 points above the 47.0 average total in Falcons games this season.

Louisville Stats and Trends

  • Louisville is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 1.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Louisville's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
  • The Cardinals rack up 31.9 points per game, 12.8 more than the Falcons allow per matchup (19.1).
  • When Louisville puts up more than 19.1 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.
  • The Cardinals rack up 162.4 more yards per game (450.6) than the Falcons give up per contest (288.2).
  • In games that Louisville picks up over 288.2 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall.
  • This year, the Cardinals have 13 turnovers, three fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (16).
Air Force Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Air Force is 8-3-0 this year.
  • This year, the Falcons won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
  • Air Force's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Falcons put up 31.0 points per game, 4.0 more than the Cardinals give up (27.0).
  • Air Force is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team puts up more than 27.0 points.
  • The Falcons collect 423.8 yards per game, 22.0 more yards than the 401.8 the Cardinals allow.
  • In games that Air Force piles up over 401.8 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats

