Miami, FL

Miami vs. Washington State Sun Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRIcj_0dN9fUFe00

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Miami Hurricanes vs. Washington State Cougars Sun Bowl college football matchup on December 31, 2021.

Nov 27, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Cody Brown (24) with the football during the second half of the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Wallace Wade Stadium. at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

The Sun Bowl will see the Miami Hurricanes meet the Washington State Cougars.

Odds for Miami vs. Washington State

Over/Under Insights

  • Miami and its opponents have combined to put up more than 59.5 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 33.3% of Washington State's games (4/12) have had more combined points than Friday's total of 59.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.5, is 3.0 points more than Friday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 6.8 points more than the 52.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Hurricanes and their opponents have scored an average of 59.9 points per game in 2021, 0.4 more than Friday's total.
  • The 56.3 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Miami Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Miami is 6-6-0 this year.
  • The Hurricanes have an ATS record of 3-5 in their eight games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Miami's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • This year, the Hurricanes average 9.8 more points per game (34.1) than the Cougars allow (24.3).
  • Miami is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.3 points.
  • The Hurricanes collect 448.8 yards per game, 69.9 more yards than the 378.9 the Cougars give up per contest.
  • Miami is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team totals over 378.9 yards.
  • This year, the Hurricanes have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (27).
Washington State Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Washington State is 8-4-0 this season.
  • This year, the Cougars have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Washington State's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
  • This year the Cougars average per game (28.4) than the Hurricanes surrender (28.4).
  • Washington State is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team notches more than 28.4 points.
  • The Cougars average only 1.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Hurricanes allow (389.6).
  • When Washington State totals over 389.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • This year the Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (11).
Season Stats

