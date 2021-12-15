ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia vs. SMU Fenway Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Virginia Cavaliers vs. SMU Mustangs Fenway Bowl college football matchup on December 29, 2021.

Nov 20, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Devin Darrington (26) carries the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman John Morgan III (6) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Fenway Bowl will feature a matchup between the Virginia Cavaliers and the SMU Mustangs.

Odds for Virginia vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

  • Virginia and its opponents have gone over the current 71-point total in four of 10 games this season.
  • SMU has combined with its opponents to score more than 71 points in five of 11 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 73 points per game, 2.0 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 60.2 points per game, 10.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Cavaliers games have an average total of 65.8 points this season, 5.2 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
  • The 71 total in this game is 5.3 points higher than the 65.7 average total in Mustangs games this season.

Virginia Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Virginia is 6-4-0 this season.
  • This season, the Cavaliers have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 2 points or more.
  • Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
  • The Cavaliers score 34.6 points per game, 6.2 more than the Mustangs allow per outing (28.4).
  • When Virginia puts up more than 28.4 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The Cavaliers rack up 99.6 more yards per game (514.2) than the Mustangs allow per contest (414.6).
  • When Virginia picks up more than 414.6 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-5 overall.
  • The Cavaliers have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (15) this season.
SMU Stats and Trends

  • SMU is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • This year, the Mustangs have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 2 points or more.
  • SMU's games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Mustangs score 6.6 more points per game (38.4) than the Cavaliers surrender (31.8).
  • SMU is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team notches more than 31.8 points.
  • The Mustangs average 465.9 yards per game, only 0.1 fewer than the 466.0 the Cavaliers allow.
  • When SMU amasses over 466.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Mustangs have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Season Stats

