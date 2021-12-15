Ohio State vs. Utah Rose Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Utah Utes Rose Bowl college football matchup on January 1, 2022.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs for a touchdown ahead of Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Julius Welschof (96) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Ohio State lost 42-27. Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan Wolverines

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 65.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

Utah's games have gone over 65.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81, is 15.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 24 points more than the 41.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Buckeyes and their opponents score an average of 64.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 65.5 over/under in this game is 13.1 points higher than the 52.4 average total in Utes games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ohio State is 7-5-0 this season.

The Buckeyes are 7-5 ATS when favored by 6.5 points or more this season.

Ohio State's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Buckeyes average 24.9 more points per game (45.5) than the Utes surrender (20.6).

Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.6 points.

The Buckeyes collect 551.1 yards per game, 234.2 more yards than the 316.9 the Utes give up per matchup.

In games that Ohio State amasses more than 316.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

This year, the Buckeyes have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Utes have takeaways (14).

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has four wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

Utah's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

This year the Utes score 14.6 more points per game (35.5) than the Buckeyes give up (20.9).

Utah is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team puts up more than 20.9 points.

The Utes average 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes allow (366.7).

When Utah picks up over 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Utes have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (19).

