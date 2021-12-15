ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State Fiesta Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Fiesta Bowl college football matchup on January 1, 2022.

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) carries the ball during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Fiesta Bowl will feature a matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

Over/Under Insights

  • Notre Dame and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.
  • In 45.5% of Oklahoma State's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 65.9 points per game, 20.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 10.4 points above the 35.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Fighting Irish games this season feature an average total of 53.9 points, a number 8.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 45.5-point total for this game is 6.2 points below the 51.7 points per game average total in Cowboys games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

  • Notre Dame has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • The Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.
  • Notre Dame has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Fighting Irish rack up 35.3 points per game, 18.5 more than the Cowboys surrender per matchup (16.8).
  • Notre Dame is 7-2 against the spread and 11-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.8 points.
  • The Fighting Irish collect 415.8 yards per game, 142.2 more yards than the 273.6 the Cowboys give up per contest.
  • In games that Notre Dame churns out over 273.6 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
  • The Fighting Irish have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 18 takeaways .
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

  • Oklahoma State has nine wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
  • The Cowboys have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more this season.
  • Oklahoma State's games this season have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Cowboys average 30.6 points per game, 12.3 more than the Fighting Irish surrender (18.3).
  • When Oklahoma State records more than 18.3 points, it is 9-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys collect 64.8 more yards per game (403.9) than the Fighting Irish allow per outing (339.1).
  • In games that Oklahoma State piles up over 339.1 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times, four fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (23).
Season Stats

