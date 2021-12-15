Baylor vs. Ole Miss Sugar Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Baylor Bears vs. Ole Miss Rebels Sugar Bowl college football matchup on January 1, 2022.

Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) is interviewed after the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Sugar Bowl will feature a matchup between the Baylor Bears and the Ole Miss Rebels.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Baylor vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 55-point total in six of 13 games (46.2%) this season.

Ole Miss' games have gone over 55 points in five of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 13.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 44.2 points per game, 10.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bears games this season is 51.8, 3.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 55 .

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 70.4 points, 15.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Baylor Stats and Trends

In Baylor's 13 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Bears are 5-3 ATS when favored by 1.5 points or more this season.

Baylor's games this year have gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Bears average 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels give up (25).

Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 25 points.

The Bears collect 430.2 yards per game, just 1.4 more than the 428.8 the Rebels give up per outing.

In games that Baylor churns out more than 428.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Bears have 14 turnovers, six fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (20).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Baylor at SISportsbook .

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Rebels have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

Ole Miss has hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities this season (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Rebels score 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears allow (19.2).

When Ole Miss records more than 19.2 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Rebels average 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears give up (348.5).

When Ole Miss churns out more than 348.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

This season the Rebels have nine turnovers, 15 fewer than the Bears have takeaways (24).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats