Alabama vs. Cincinnati Cotton Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Cincinnati Bearcats Cotton Bowl college football matchup on December 31, 2021.

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) runs the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) and Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) will face each other in the Cotton Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Alabama vs. Cincinnati

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 58 points in nine of 12 games this season.

Cincinnati's games have gone over 58 points in five of 13 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 81.7 points per game, 23.7 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 36.3 points per game, 21.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Crimson Tide games this season is 62.3, 4.3 points more than Friday's total of 58.

The 58 total in this game is 3.3 points higher than the 54.7 average total in Bearcats games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 13.5 points or more 11 times this season and are 6-5 ATS in those contests.

Alabama has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Crimson Tide average 26.4 more points per game (42.5) than the Bearcats surrender (16.1).

When Alabama records more than 16.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide average 190.1 more yards per game (495) than the Bearcats allow per outing (304.9).

When Alabama churns out over 304.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 22 fewer than the Bearcats have forced (32).

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 8-5-0 this season.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Bearcats rack up 39.2 points per game, 19.0 more than the Crimson Tide allow (20.2).

When Cincinnati puts up more than 20.2 points, it is 8-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall.

The Bearcats average 428.8 yards per game, 123.7 more yards than the 305.1 the Crimson Tide allow.

When Cincinnati picks up more than 305.1 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 12-0 overall.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over 19 times, one fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (20).

Season Stats